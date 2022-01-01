Go
Pho Viet USA (Bethesda)

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • PHO • NOODLES

4917 Cordell Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (200 reviews)

Popular Items

N10 PHO CHAY$14.00
Carrots, baby corns, broccoli, mushroom, tofu and served with veggie broth
A8 SUMMER ROLLS WITH GRILL CHICKEN (2 Rolls)$8.00
Grilled lemongrass chicken, basils, lettuce, Vietnamese pickles, vermicelli wrapped in rice paper served with peanut sauce
A3 EGG-ROLL WITH GROUND PORK (3 Rolls)$7.00
Fried rolls, shallots, wood ear mushrooms, carrots, ground pork, served with sweet and sour garlic fish-sauce
A2 SUMMER ROLLS WITH TOFU (2 Rolls)$8.00
Tofu, basils, lettuce, Vietnamese pickles, vermicelli wrapped in rice paper served with peanut sauce
A1 SUMMER ROLLS WITH SHRIMPS (2 Rolls)$8.00
Steamed shrimps, basils, lettuce, Vietnamese pickles, vermicelli wrapped in rice paper served with peanut sauce
N11 BUN BO HUE$16.00
Vermicelli served with Rare steaks, briskets, and pork sausage (Cha Lua) served with special Lemongrass broth
N7 PHO GA$14.00
White chicken meat served with chicken broth and Pho Noodles
N5 PHO DAC BIET$16.00
Rare steak, brisket, tendon, meatball in beef broth severd with Pho noodle
DN23 GRILLED LEMONGRASS CHICKEN NOODLES$14.00
Vermicelli served with grill lemongrass chicken, cucumbers, basil, Vietnamese pickles, peanut, dried shallots, fish sauce
B25 BRISKET BANH MI$12.00
9-inch sub, butter, Vietnamese pickles, cucumber, green pepper, slow cooked brisket and hoisin-caramelized onions , fried eggs
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

4917 Cordell Ave

Bethesda MD

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

