Piccoli Piatti

10257 Old Georgetown Road

Popular Items

Arugula Salad$7.00
Arugula and radicchio tossed with fresh lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil.
Margherita DOC$17.00
Tomato sauce, buffalo mozzarella, basil, and olive oil.
Cheese$13.00
Tomato sauce & mozzarella
Margherita$16.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, and olive oil.
Pepperoni$15.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, and pepperonis.
Beet Salad$14.00
Roasted red beets served with whipped goat cheese, arugula, honey and pistachios.
Tutta Carne$18.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, pancetta, and sausage.
Bolognese$17.00
Pappardelle tossed with a hearty meat sauce containing beef, pork, basil, garlic, and parmesan. Finished with a dollop of ricotta.
Calamari$10.00
Buttermilk battered, fried calamari served with a squeeze of lemon and our Calabrian chili aioli.
Small Caesar Salad$7.00
Romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, croutons, and parmesan.
10257 Old Georgetown Road

Bethesda MD

Sunday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
