Piccolo Trattoria
Quality, hand crafted Italian cuisine. We have a full-service bar and offer catering services, both on and off premise. We strive to exceed your expectations. Our menu is prepared with quality ingredients and every dish is made to order. Come in and enjoy!
1745 South Easton Road
Location
Doylestown PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
