Pie-O-Mine & Greens

The Grange Outpost

Following the success of The Grange Community Kitchen and West Rose, owners Brad Rowell and Caryn Dujanovich are thrilled to expand the family with a new location. As our dedicated pastry production kitchen, The Grange Outpost supplies all three sites with seasonal delights. We also offer grab-and-go, cafe-style service featuring an array of house-made pastries, coffee, and market goods. But beyond just the convenience of enjoying a quality meal on the move, The Outpost makes it easier than ever to experience the craft and camaraderie you have come to expect from our dedicated team.

