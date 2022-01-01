Go
Pie-O-Mine & Greens

Pie-O-Mine is a quick service, personal style, artisan pizza restaurant. Greens is a freshly chopped, personally customized salad bar.

3229 Southwestern Blvd.

Popular Items

BBQ Chicken Small$11.39
BBQ sauce, shredded mozzarella, cheddar, red onion, chicken, and bacon
Classic Small$10.39
Red sauce, shredded mozzarella, and pepperoni
Booming Buffalo Small$11.39
Boom boom sauce, shredded mozzarella, bleu cheese, chicken, red onion, hot sauce, and crushed red pepper
Create Your Own Small Pizza$11.39
Classic Large$18.29
Red sauce, shredded mozzarella, and pepperoni
Create Your Own Small Salad$8.39
Margherita Small$10.39
Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, fresh tomatoes
Create Your Own Large Salad$10.75
Cheese Small$9.29
Red sauce and shredded mozzarella
Create Your Own Large Pizza$20.69
Location

Orchard Park NY

Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
