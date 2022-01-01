Pie-O-Mine & Greens
Pie-O-Mine is a quick service, personal style, artisan pizza restaurant. Greens is a freshly chopped, personally customized salad bar.
Popular Items
Location
3229 Southwestern Blvd.
Orchard Park NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Following the success of The Grange Community Kitchen and West Rose, owners Brad Rowell and Caryn Dujanovich are thrilled to expand the family with a new location. As our dedicated pastry production kitchen, The Grange Outpost supplies all three sites with seasonal delights. We also offer grab-and-go, cafe-style service featuring an array of house-made pastries, coffee, and market goods. But beyond just the convenience of enjoying a quality meal on the move, The Outpost makes it easier than ever to experience the craft and camaraderie you have come to expect from our dedicated team.