Go
Toast

Pig & Grits

Breakfast ~ Lunch ~ Dinner

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

620 W Main St • $

Avg 4.6 (1435 reviews)

Popular Items

The Hog Boss$9.50
Pulled pork piled high between the bun. We’ve smoked it – now you sauce it.
All American Burger$10.00
Topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, melted American cheese & smoked bacon.
Tea$2.35
Extra Sauce/Dressing$0.50
Honey Sriracha Hen House$11.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast tossed in honey sriracha. Topped with lettuce. tomato. onion. smoked bacon & melted provolone.
Southern Fried Chicken Tenders$10.00
Locally sourced, all-natural chicken tenders. Served with choice of sauce.
Piled High Pulled Pork$11.00
Smoked low and slow. Served with two sides and hushpuppies.
Pig & Grits Pulled Pork (lb)$12.00
Loaded Mac & Cheese Kettle$12.00
Mac & cheese topped with a choice of pulled pork or smoked chicken. bacon. green onions & SC gold.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

620 W Main St

Burnsville NC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cast Iron Kitchen of Burnsville

No reviews yet

Cat Iron Kitchen is located in heart of downtown Burnsville, NC. We pride our selves on providing great food, service and a welcoming atmosphere. Our food is inspired by the best local ingredients and preparing them to showcase our little corner of Appalachia. Our team is committed to providing you with the best experience possible. We hope that you enjoy your time with us and cant wait to see you again.

Hawtree's Pub and Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Primo's Italian Cuisine and Catering

No reviews yet

Welcome to Primo's Italian Cuisine and Catering. Join us for great home-style cooking!

Boondocks Sports Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston