Go
Toast

Pizza Shark - Chatham Orpheum

Pickup and delivery right out of the Chatham Orpheum!

637 Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mako-Your-Own!$12.00
A basic red sauce pizza with our secret cheese blend. Get creative with our oven-roasted toppings! For fun: name your shark in the comments and we'll write it on the box!
The Goblin Shark
A white pie topped with our signature cheese blend, fresh chopped chicken, crispy bacon & a drizzle of ranch dressing. You'll be "goblin" it up in no time! Shark tip: add broccoli! (FIN FACT: The perfect wine for creamy dishes, Greg Norman Sauvignon Blanc really compliments this deep-sea dweller!)
Tiger Shark$16.00
Like a little spice? A buffalo sauce base topped with mozzarella cheese, bleu cheese crumbles & fresh-roasted chopped chicken. Finished with your choice of a ranch or bleu cheese drizzle.
(FIN FACT: Try it with the crisp finish of La Marca Prosecco. The bubbles really work to strengthen the bite of the buffalo sauce!)
Nurse Shark$16.00
This shark's a vegetarian! Red sauce & Pizza Shark's signature cheese blend topped with onion, red peppers, mushrooms & broccoli.
(FIN FACT: Give the soothing qualities of Apothic red blend a try! This shark cares about you, and so do we!)
Wedge Salad$10.00
Iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, onion, bacon bits & bleu cheese dressing
Say Cheese!
A classic cheese pizza with our secret Pizza Shark cheese blend.
Caesar Salad$9.00
Chopped romaine, shaved Pecorino Romano & garlic-parmesan croutons with a creamy Caesar dressing
Megalodon$17.00
Our take on a meat lover's pie! This one is loaded up with our homemade meatball slices, spicy pepperoni, diced ham, crispy bacon & Italian sausage. (FIN FACT: The Megalodon shark had the most powerful bite of any creature ever known. In honor of that, this pie is best enjoyed with the big & bold flavor of Predator Zinfandel)
Cranberry Walnut Salad$10.00
A mix of arugula & spinach, cherry tomatoes, dried cranberries, candied walnuts & feta with balsamic dressing
The Great White$14.00
Our signature! Olive oil, garlic, ricotta, buffalo mozzarella & basil. We highly recommend ordering it shark-style with a drizzle of Calabrian chili oil! (FIN FACT: Pairs excellently with the rich texture of J Pinot Gris. It's our signature pizza and our favorite wine - a majestic combo!)
See full menu

Location

637 Main Street

Chatham MA

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chatham Filling Station

No reviews yet

Eat nice things everyday

Red Nun Chatham

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Bagel Shop - Chatham

No reviews yet

Welcome to The Bagel Shop - Chatham. This is our third location and we are proud to serve you your favorite bagel and/or coffee!

Chatham Pier Fish Market

No reviews yet

The Chatham Pier Fish Market offers classic New England seafood located at the historic Chatham Fish Pier on Cape Cod. Fresh catch, take out menu and delivery options available!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston