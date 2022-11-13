Main picView gallery

Pates Restaurant

1,376 Reviews

$$$

1260 Main St

Chatham, MA 02633

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fig & Prosciutto
Wedge Salad
Chopped Romaine

Specials

Potato Soup

$15.00

Topped with Shaved Prime Rib

Fall Salad

$16.00

Shaved Brussels Sprouts, Bacon, Kale, Feta, Apples, Butternut Squash, Pomegranate, Chardonnay/Truffle Vinaigrette

Burrata, Prosciutto, Cranberries & Fig

$20.00

Drizzled with Truffle Balsamic Glaze & Shaved Almonds

Jalapeno Pizza

$16.00

With Bacon & Caramelized Onions

Grilled Giannone Half Chicken

$28.00

Chive Whipped Potatoes, Sugar Snap Peas, Whole Grain Mustard Sauce

Porterhouse Steak Special

$120.00

For Two Scallion Lobster Mashed, Onion Rings

Bone In Short Rib

$45.00

Pumpkin Tortellini, Broccoli, Mushroom, Crispy Leeks

Raw Bar

3 Per Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Sweet Chili Cocktail Sauce, 3 Per Order, GF

Super Lump Crab Cocktail

$22.00

Warm Butter, Cocktail Sauce

Salads

Wedge Salad

$16.00

Bacon, Crunchy Onions, Great Hill Blue Cheese, Vine-Ripened Tomatoes

Little Leaf’s Farm Green

$16.00

Tomatoes, Cucumber, Onions, Spanish Sherry Vinaigrette. (GF)

Chopped Romaine

$16.00

Parmesan, Garlic Toasted Breadcrumbs Cilantro Chipotle Dressing

Beet Carpaccio

$16.00

Roasted Sliced Beets, Chervil, Coach Farms Goat Cheese, Toasted Pistachios, Hot Honey-Ginger Vinaigrette.

Thin Crust PIZZA

Sausage, Gorgonzola, Broccoli, Tomato, Mozzarella, Basil Oil

Fig & Prosciutto

$20.00

Fig, Prosciutto, Coach Farms Goat Cheese, Mozzarella

Artichoke, Spinach & Mushroom

$17.00

Artichokes, Spinach, Mushrooms, Shallots, Mozzarella

Three Little Pigs Pizza

$20.00

Italian Sausage, Bacon, Prosciutto, Mozzarella & Red Sauce

Sausage, Peppers & Onion

$17.00

Mozzarella, Basil Oil, Red Sauce

Margharita Pizza

$17.00

Tomatoes, Basil, Mozzarella

Truffle Oil

$2.00

Small Plates

Peking Duck Tacos

$18.00

Hoisin BBQ Sauce, Avocado Puree 3 Per Order

Kimchi Lobster Tacos

$26.00

Scallions, Young Spinach 3 Per Order

Grilled Artichoke Hearts

$14.00

Sea Salt, Caesar Aioli, Lemon, Parmesan Cheese

Korean Fried Broccoli

$14.00

Chili Paste, Scallions, Basil Ranch

New England Clam Chowder

$10.00

Tuna Cones (6 ea)

$27.00

Wasabi Foam, Scallions, Ginger, Soy, Sesame

General Taos Chicken Wings

$18.00

Basil, Sesame Seeds, Hot & Sour Sauce

Lump Crab Cake

$24.00

Smoked Corn Remoulade, Diakon Cucumber Salad

BBQ Glazed Bacon Steak

$18.00

Pickled Apples, Kohlrabi, Mint

Fried Calamari

$18.00

Tomato & Basil Aioli, Pomodoro Sauce

Large Plates

Italian Sweet Sausage/Green Peas/Parmesan/Garlic/Olive Oil

Pate's Surf & Turf

$40.00

Sliced, Grilled Flat Iron Steak, Lobster Ravioli, Lobster Meat, Truffle Cream Sauce

Flat Iron Steak

$32.00

Garlic Parmesan Truffle Fries, Sautéed Spinach, Mushrooms, Onions, Pates Steak Sauce. *We do not substitute onion rings for French fries

Apple Brined Savenour’s Pork Chop

$34.00

Roasted Sweet Potatoes, French Bean & Bacon Sautée, Spiced Pear Chutney

Pan Seared Salmon

$34.00

Butternut Squash Puree, Caramelized Brussel Sprouts, Guava Pickled Ginger Butter

Grilled 8oz Filet

$56.00

Butter Whipped Potatoes, Asparagus

Potato Crusted Codfish

$26.00

Tartar Sauce, Coleslaw, Sea Salt French Fries *We do not substitute onion rings for French Fries

Roasted Halibut

$42.00

Lobster Risotto with Peas, Thai Basil Butter Sauce

Roasted Cauliflower

$26.00

Black Olives, Tomatoes, Roasted Fennel, Vegan Cucumber Dill Yogurt

Everything Seasoning Crusted Ahi Tuna

$38.00

Black Rice, Garlic Fried Snap Peas, Mango Chili Salsa, Citrus Soy Reduction

Roasted Scallops

$45.00

Fried Bacon Mashed Potatoes, Baby Bok Choy, Roasted Garlic Tomato Jam, Champagne/Carrot Reduction

Roasted Swordfish

$42.00

Squash Succotash, Tempura Green Beans, Charred Scallion Miso Butter

Seafood Pan Roast

$40.00

Fettuccini, Lobster, Shrimp, Scallops, Prosciutto, Basil Black Pepper Cream Sauce

Shrimp Scampi

$28.00

Linguini, Garlic, Basil, Roasted Tomatoes, White Wine

Grilled Giannone Half Chicken

$28.00

Chive Whipped Potatoes, Sugar Snap Peas, Whole Grain Mustard Sauce

Sides

Sauteed Spinach

$12.00

Steamed Asparagus

$12.00

Grilled Asparagus

$12.00

Butter Whipped Potatoes

$12.00

Sea Salt Fries

$12.00

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Tempura Onion Rings

$12.00

White Rice

$12.00

Side White Rice

Tempura Greens

$12.00

Tempura Green Beans

Desserts

Fresh Raspberries, White Chocolate Cannoli Creme, Raspberry Puree, and Chocolate Cookie Crumbs

Coconut Banana Cream Pie in a Jar for 2

$12.00

Fresh whipped cream, toasted coconut, caramel

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Raspberry Puree, Vanilla Ice Cream

Pumpkin Oreo Cheesecake

$12.00

Pumpkin Seed Brittle, Chocolate Sauce

Warm Apple Crisp Bread Pudding

$12.00

Maple Bourbon Ice Cream, Oat Streusel

Spiced Pear Cake

$12.00

Maple Cream, Vanilla Ice Cream

Butterscotch Brownie Sundae

$12.00

Bittersweet Chocolate Sauce, Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream

Vegan Peanut Butter Ice "Cream"

$10.00

Vegan Peanut Butter Ice Cream Dessert

Kids Menu

Kids Pasta with Butter

$12.00

Kids Pasta with Marinara

$12.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$12.00

* We do not substitute onion rings for French fries

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Thanksgiving To Go

Thanksgiving Dinner To Go

$185.00

Turkey (Pre-Cooked with heating instructions) Mashed Potatoes Butternut Squash Green Beans Traditional Vegetable Stuffing Gravy Cranberry Sauce Dinner Rolls with White Bean Dip Package will feed approx. 6 people Pick up for orders will be Wednesday 23rd between 3-5pm *Last day to order is November 21st

6" Cranberry Cream Pie

$14.00

8" Cranberry Cream Pie

$16.00

6" Apple Pie

$11.00

8" Apple Pie

$14.00

6" Bourbon Pecan Pie

$16.00

8" Bourbon Pecan Pie

$19.00

6" Pumpkin Pie

$14.00

8" Pumpkin Pie

$16.00

Extra Side - Mashed Potatoes

$12.00

Extra Side - Green Beans

$12.00

Extra Side - Squash

$12.00

Extra Side - Stuffing

$12.00

Extra Side - Gravy

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pates is an iconic Chatham neighborhood restaurant freshly redefined by Chef-Owner Anthony Silvestri. Relying on Anthony's global adventures and time at the helm of some of New England's most influential and exciting kitchens, the new Pates is ready to offer the best things in life: Great food, good people, and lifelong memories.

Location

1260 Main St, Chatham, MA 02633

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Chatham Cut - 1200 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
1200 Main St Chatham, MA 02633
View restaurantnext
Mom & Pops Burgers - Chatham, MA
orange star4.4 • 736
1603 Main Street Chatham, MA 02633
View restaurantnext
Mom & Pops Burgers Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
1603 Main Street West Chatham, MA 02633
View restaurantnext
West Chatham Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1615 Main St Chatham, MA 02633
View restaurantnext
Red Nun Chatham
orange star4.2 • 514
746 Main St Chatham, MA 02633
View restaurantnext
Pizza Shark - Chatham Orpheum - 637 Main Street, Chatham
orange starNo Reviews
637 Main Street Chatham, MA 02633
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chatham

Mom & Pops Burgers - Chatham, MA
orange star4.4 • 736
1603 Main Street Chatham, MA 02633
View restaurantnext
Red Nun Chatham
orange star4.2 • 514
746 Main St Chatham, MA 02633
View restaurantnext
Chatham Filling Station
orange star4.0 • 261
75 Old Harbor Rd Chatham, MA 02633
View restaurantnext
Chatham Pier Fish Market
orange star4.5 • 225
45 Barcliff Avenue Extension Chatham, MA 02633
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chatham
Harwich Port
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Orleans
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Dennis Port
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
South Dennis
review star
No reviews yet
South Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Dennis
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
West Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Hyannis
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Wellfleet
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston