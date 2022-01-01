Burgers
Mom & Pops Burgers Food Truck
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Our unique menu reflects who we are – Mom was born in the Pampanga province of the Philippines and moved to Southern California when she was little. Pops is a New Englander from Meriden, Connecticut. We met in San Francisco and how we arrived Cape Cod is a long story which we would be happy to tell to you in person in our restaurant, Mom & Pops!
1603 Main Street, West Chatham, MA 02633
