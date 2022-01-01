Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Bars & Lounges

Mom & Pops Burgers Food Truck

1603 Main Street

West Chatham, MA 02633

Popular Items

burgers

burger

burger

$7.95+

lettuce, onion, pickles, pop's sauce. served on a toasted seeded brioche bun

cheeseburger

cheeseburger

$8.95+

american cheese, lettuce, pickles, onions, pop's sauce. served on a toasted seeded brioche bun

bacon & blue cheeseburger

bacon & blue cheeseburger

$10.25+

blue cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo. served on a toasted seeded brioche bun

el dyablo burger

el dyablo burger

$10.25+

hot habanero cheddar cheese, avocado, bacon, lettuce, pickled jalapeño peppers, shishito peppers, mom's sauce. served on a toasted seeded brioche bun

plantain & black bean vegetarian burger

plantain & black bean vegetarian burger

$10.25

house-made plantain & black bean patty, lettuce, onion, avocado, sweet chili sauce. served on a toasted seeded brioche bun

chicken

m+p's buttermilk fried chicken sandwich

m+p's buttermilk fried chicken sandwich

$13.95Out of stock

buttermilk fried chicken sandwich, classic or nashville style hot, served with pickles and mayo on a toasted seeded brioche bun

chicken tenders

chicken tenders

$10.95

buttermilk fried chicken tenders. served with your choice of dipping sauces

hot dogs

hot dog

hot dog

$6.50

100% all beef hot dog in a natural casing

other selections

blt sandwich

blt sandwich

$7.50

bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, served on a toasted seeded brioche bun

grilled cheese

grilled cheese

$4.50

american cheese, served on a toasted seeded brioche bun

mom's homemade lumpia

mom's homemade lumpia

$10.95Out of stock

hand-rolled filipino pork eggrolls. served with a side of sweet chili sauce

fries

naked fries

naked fries

$5.50

our house fries with a touch of salt

sauces & extras

pop's sauce

$0.75

our house-made ketchup and mayo-based burger sauce, with a few secret ingredients added in

pickles

$0.50

chatham ice cream bars

the chatham light bar

the chatham light bar

$7.00Out of stock

chocolate chip cookies with chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream and dark chocolate fudge topping

soft drinks

still water

still water

pepsi

pepsi

diet pepsi

diet pepsi

crush orange

crush orange

merchandise

m+p's bucket hat

m+p's bucket hat

m+p's logo sticker

m+p's logo sticker

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our unique menu reflects who we are – Mom was born in the Pampanga province of the Philippines and moved to Southern California when she was little. Pops is a New Englander from Meriden, Connecticut. We met in San Francisco and how we arrived Cape Cod is a long story which we would be happy to tell to you in person in our restaurant, Mom & Pops!

Location

1603 Main Street, West Chatham, MA 02633

Directions

