Burgers
Bars & Lounges

Mom & Pops Burgers Chatham, MA

736 Reviews

$$

1603 Main Street

Chatham, MA 02633

Popular Items

naked fries

naked fries

$5.50

our house fries with a touch of salt

cheeseburger

cheeseburger

$8.95+

american cheese, lettuce, pickles, onions, pop's sauce. served on a toasted seeded brioche bun

chicken tenders

chicken tenders

$10.95

buttermilk fried chicken tenders. served with 1 complimentary dipping sauce. additional dipping sauces $0.75

food

burgers

burger

burger

$7.95+

lettuce, onion, pickles, pop's sauce. served on a toasted seeded brioche bun

cheeseburger

cheeseburger

$8.95+

american cheese, lettuce, pickles, onions, pop's sauce. served on a toasted seeded brioche bun

california burger

california burger

$10.25+

pepper jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, avocado, mom's sauce. served on a toasted seeded brioche bun

bacon & blue cheeseburger

bacon & blue cheeseburger

$10.25+

blue cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo. served on a toasted seeded brioche bun

el dyablo burger

el dyablo burger

$10.25+

hot habanero cheddar cheese, avocado, bacon, lettuce, pickled jalapeño peppers, shishito peppers, mom's sauce. served on a toasted seeded brioche bun

mcdowell's burger

mcdowell's burger

$8.95+

american cheese, pickles, diced onions, mustard, ketchup. served on a toasted seeded brioche bun

pinoy burger

pinoy burger

$10.25+

adobo seasoned ground pork patty, house-made papaya slaw, chili garlic mayo. served on a toasted seeded brioche bun

plantain & black bean vegetarian burger

plantain & black bean vegetarian burger

$10.25

house-made plantain & black bean patty (contains dairy), lettuce, onion, avocado, sweet chili sauce. served on a toasted seeded brioche bun

chicken

buttermilk fried chicken sandwich

buttermilk fried chicken sandwich

$13.95

buttermilk fried chicken, lettuce, pickles, mayo. served on a toasted seeded brioche bun

hot buttermilk fried chicken sandwich

hot buttermilk fried chicken sandwich

$13.95

nashville style hot buttermilk fried chicken, pickles, deviled egg mayo. served on a toasted seeded brioche bun

chicken tenders

chicken tenders

$10.95

buttermilk fried chicken tenders. served with 1 complimentary dipping sauce. additional dipping sauces $0.75

hot chicken tenders

hot chicken tenders

$12.95

nashville style hot buttermilk fried chicken tenders. served with pickles over potato bread. includes 1 complimentary dipping sauce. additional dipping sauces $0.75

seafood

boaty the fishwich

boaty the fishwich

$10.25

locally sourced fried fish filet, served with our house tartar sauce and american cheese on a toasted martin's potato roll. Select "Make it SPICY!" to bring the heat.

fish 'n chips

fish 'n chips

$23.00

locally sourced fried fish filet (2 pc). served with our house tartar sauce, coleslaw, lemon and naked fries

hot dogs

hot dog

hot dog

$6.50

100% all beef hot dog in a natural casing

mission dog

mission dog

$8.50

100% all beef hot dog in a natural casing. bacon, grilled onion, pickled jalapeño peppers, ketchup, mayo, mustard

pop's dog

pop's dog

$8.50

100% all beef hot dog in a natural casing. bacon, grilled onion, shishito peppers, mom’s sauce

other selections

house salad

house salad

$9.95

mixed greens, cucumber, pickled red onion, tomato, carrots. side of house vinaigrette

mom's homemade lumpia

mom's homemade lumpia

$10.95

hand-rolled filipino pork eggrolls. served with a side of sweet chili sauce

blt sandwich

blt sandwich

$8.50

bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, served on a toasted seeded brioche bun

grilled cheese

grilled cheese

$4.50

american cheese, served on a toasted seeded brioche bun

coleslaw

$4.95

papaya slaw

$4.95

sweet and sour pickled vegetables and papaya

fries

naked fries

naked fries

$5.50

our house fries with a touch of salt

mom & pops fries

mom & pops fries

$7.00

naked fries topped with cheese sauce, grilled onion, pop's sauce

sauces & extras

bbq sauce

$0.75

house-made bbq sauce

buffalo sauce

$0.75

cheese sauce

$0.75

chili garlic mayo

$0.75

chipotle mayo

$0.75

deviled egg mayo

$0.75

mom's sauce

$0.75

a delicious cream based sauce with a zest of fresh lime that refreshingly balances out the heat of our spicier burgers

nashville style hot sauce

$0.75

pop's sauce

$0.75

our house-made ketchup and mayo-based burger sauce, with a few secret ingredients added in

sweet chili sauce

$0.75

house vinaigrette

$0.75

tartar sauce

$0.75

side of pickles

$0.50

beer

on draught

lamplighter brewing co. finnegan's wake irish dry stout (nitro)

lamplighter brewing co. finnegan's wake irish dry stout (nitro)

$8.00+

5% abv - a classic Irish dry stout served on nitro, this smooth and roasty dark beer is our take on a guinness. each sip brings waves of bitter chocolate and fresh roasted coffee, coupled with a smooth body from the nitro tap. despite its heartiness, this beer is super drinkable, so you can throw a few back reveling in whatever your night brings.

long live beerworks omnificent frog dipa

long live beerworks omnificent frog dipa

$11.00+

8% abv - double ipa hopped w/ mega, motueka, citra + rakau. collaboration w/ tox brewing!

vitamin sea brewing squared circle neipa

vitamin sea brewing squared circle neipa

$12.00+

6.8% abv - our hazy ipa that’s single hopped with nectaron

unibroue la fin du monde

unibroue la fin du monde

$10.00

9% abv - this rich and sophisticated golden tripel has earned several international titles thanks to its refined taste marked by notes of grains, fruit and spice, supported by a slight bitterness

duvel 6,66% belgian blonde ale

duvel 6,66% belgian blonde ale

$11.00

6.66% abv - this duvel is mild, expressive and deliciously drinkable. no fewer than 6 different hop varieties are used for duvel 6.66%: just like the classic duvel, it’s based on the noble and exclusive hop varieties saaz and styrian golding. the flavour is then balanced by adding four expertly selected hop varieties to the mix, which also involves the dry-hopping method

st. bernardus wit

st. bernardus wit

$10.00+

5.5% abv - st. bernardus wit is a traditional unfiltered belgian wheat beer. it was developed in collaboration with pierre celis, the legendary master brewer who was the driver of the resurgence of white beer in the 1960s. it is famed for its zesty tastes of coriander and orange, with background touches of spicy cloves, fragrant with fruit and citrus. these zingy herbs combine with the creaminess of the wheat to produce a beer that is a masterclass in balance. the mild mouth feel produces a lovely interaction between the sweet malty taste and the refreshing touches of acid to produce a feeling of freshness overall.

weihenstephaner hefe weissbier

weihenstephaner hefe weissbier

$9.00+

5.4% abv - our golden-yellow wheat beer, with its fine-poured white foam, smells of cloves and impresses consumers with its refreshing banana flavour. It is full bodied and with a smooth yeast taste. To be enjoyed at any time, goes excellently with fish and seafood, with spicy cheese and especially with the traditional bavarian veal sausage. brewed according to our centuries-old brewing tradition on the weihenstephan hill

devil's purse shelby rose irish red ale

devil's purse shelby rose irish red ale

$8.00+

4.9% abv - nutty · toffee ·malty

schilling jakobus german-style pilsner

schilling jakobus german-style pilsner

$8.00+

5% abv - a style we greatly admire, the german pils is a masterclass in balance. utilizing a mix of hallertau mittelfruh and saphir for that quintessential noble hop bent, jakobus is supported by a cracker-like malt character. light bitterness, lemon, and floral notes finish with a crisp, clean mouthfeel

allagash little sal

allagash little sal

$12.00

5.8% abv - our first ever blueberry beer. little sal was brewed with three pounds of maine blueberries per gallon and aged with both pediococcus and lactobacillus in a single oak red wine barrels. the finished beer is dark amber in color, with a fluffy, pink head. The aroma has blueberry, oak and earthiness throughout. the flavor is vinous with lingering blueberry and a moderate tartness. biscuity notes give way to a juicy sweetness that is followed by a long, drying finish

bottles & cans

miller high life

miller high life

$4.50

4.6% abv - miller high life, also known as the champagne of beers, is a quintessentially classic, american-style lager

san mig light

san mig light

$6.00

5% abv - a light and reduced-calorie lager with an exceptionally smooth and crispy taste. It is less filling and light on the stomach. perfect for fun, light drinking moments with friends

san miguel red horse strong lager

san miguel red horse strong lager

$8.00

8% abv - a strong, high alcohol beer. It is deeply hued lager with a distinctive, sweetish taste, balanced by a smooth bitterness. for the man with real strength, inside and out

athletic lite non-alcoholic

athletic lite non-alcoholic

$5.00

a light brew, completely reimagined. it’s classically simple but expertly crafted with 25 calories, and 5 carbs. we brewed it specifically for the sport of life and all the good times that come with it.

weihenstephaner hefeweissbier non-alcoholic

weihenstephaner hefeweissbier non-alcoholic

$7.00

0.5% abv - 0ur golden-yellow, alcohol-free wheat beer tastes like a premium wheat beer: tangy, fresh and full-bodied, with hints of cloves and honey as well as a fine yeasty spirit

wine

truro vineyards 2020 cabarnet franc

truro vineyards 2020 cabarnet franc

$10.00+

750ml bottle - the signature varietal of truro vineyards. open vat fermentation, extended maceration and 18 months barrel aging all contribute to rich varietal fruit flavors and herbal tannins.

truro vineyards 2021 sauvignon blanc

truro vineyards 2021 sauvignon blanc

$10.00+

750ml bottle - with a bright golden color that is clear and radiant, this sauvignon blanc offers aromas of white flowers, pear, peach and honeydew with a nice tropical zip.

truro vineyards 2021 rosé

truro vineyards 2021 rosé

$10.00+

our classic dry rosé is pure summer in a bottle. harvested grapes are immediately whole cluster pressed to achieve crisp acidity and luscious fruit flavors

soft drinks

fountain soda

$3.00

pepsi, diet pepsi, mug root beer, crush orange, dr. pepper, schweppes ginger ale, tropicana pink lemonade, lipton unsweetened iced tea

still water

still water

$2.75
spindrift raspberry lime sparkling water

spindrift raspberry lime sparkling water

$3.25

12oz can

apple juice

apple juice

$3.25

ice cream

frappes

frappes

$7.50

vanilla, chocolate, swirl, snowy owl coffee, snowy owl mocha. coffee and mocha frappes made with snowy owl cold brew coffee

ice cream

ice cream

$4.50

vanilla, chocolate, chocolate & vanilla in a cup

house-made coconut lime sorbet with tamarind caramel swirl

$7.95

coffee & tea

coffee

snowy owl cold brew coffee

snowy owl cold brew coffee

$5.00

peru - finca la palma

snowy owl aeropress coffee

snowy owl aeropress coffee

$4.00

salkantay reserve - a directly-sourced, single-origin coffee from the Cusco region of Peru, featuring flavors of milk chocolate, caramel, and lemon with a silky mouthfeel

tea

mem tea english breakfast - ceylon op

mem tea english breakfast - ceylon op

$4.00

this caffeinated breakfast tea from the kandy region of sri lanka is bold and tangy. the amber liquor boasts a lively cup with bright, brisk flavors of tangerine, walnut skin, and cedar

merchandise

m+p's bucket hat

m+p's bucket hat

$32.00
unisex motorcycle heather blue

unisex motorcycle heather blue

$24.00
unisex motorcycle heather green

unisex motorcycle heather green

$24.00
unisex motorcycle heather grey

unisex motorcycle heather grey

$24.00
unisex skateboard heather blue

unisex skateboard heather blue

$24.00
unisex skateboard heather green

unisex skateboard heather green

$24.00
unisex skateboard heather grey

unisex skateboard heather grey

$24.00
m+p's logo sticker

m+p's logo sticker

$1.00
metal straws

metal straws

$2.00
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Our unique menu reflects who we are – Mom was born in the Pampanga province of the Philippines and moved to Southern California when she was little. Pops is a New Englander from Meriden, Connecticut. We met in San Francisco and how we arrived Cape Cod is a long story which we would be happy to tell to you in person in our restaurant, Mom & Pops!

1603 Main Street, Chatham, MA 02633

