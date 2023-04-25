Mom & Pops Burgers Chatham, MA

st. bernardus wit

$10.00 +

5.5% abv - st. bernardus wit is a traditional unfiltered belgian wheat beer. it was developed in collaboration with pierre celis, the legendary master brewer who was the driver of the resurgence of white beer in the 1960s. it is famed for its zesty tastes of coriander and orange, with background touches of spicy cloves, fragrant with fruit and citrus. these zingy herbs combine with the creaminess of the wheat to produce a beer that is a masterclass in balance. the mild mouth feel produces a lovely interaction between the sweet malty taste and the refreshing touches of acid to produce a feeling of freshness overall.