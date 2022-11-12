Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Chatham Pier Fish Market

225 Reviews

$$

45 Barcliff Avenue Extension

Chatham, MA 02633

Order Again

Popular Items

Lobster Roll
Fish & Chips
Buttered Lobster Roll

Baskets

Served with fingerling potatoes, vegetable medley, and smoked vegetable sauce
Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Fried Fresh North Atlantic Daily Catch Served Fries + Slaw

Scallop Basket

$26.00

Fried Local Day Boat Sea Scallops Served with Fries + Slaw

Shrimp Basket

$17.00

Fried White Peeled Shrimp, Cocktail Sauce, Lemon Served with Fries + Slaw

Whole Belly Clam Basket

$29.00

Fried Native Fresh Whole Belly Clams Served with Fries + Coleslaw

Clam Strips Basket

$19.00Out of stock

Fried Fresh Local Clams Strips Served with Fries + Slaw

Clam Fritters

$13.00Out of stock

Fresh Local Clams Fried in light Batter Served with Bistro Sauce

Kids Fish & Chips

$11.00

Fried Fresh North Atlantic Haddock Served with Fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Griddled Brioche & American Cheese Served with Fries

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Fried Calamari with Chipotle Sauce Served Fries + Slaw with fresh Lemon

1.25lb. Lobster Special

$21.99Out of stock

1.25lb Steamed Lobster with Corn and drawn Butter

Steamer Clams Special

$19.00Out of stock

1lb. Steamed Soft Shelled Clams (Steamers) w/Drawn Butter

Steamed Mussels Special

$14.00Out of stock

1lb. Steamed Mussels & Scampi Butter

Steamed Littlenecks Special 1.5 lb

$19.00Out of stock

1lb. Steamed Littlenecks with Scampi Butter

Tuna bowl

$24.00Out of stock

Yellow fin tuna over sushi rice with seaweed salad ,ginger teriyaki sauce

Chowdah & Bisque

Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$8.00+Out of stock

Made with Fresh Local Clams

Lobster Bisque

Lobster Bisque

$9.00+

Creamy Lobster Bisque with a touch of Sherry Wine

From the Depths Special

We at the Chatham Pier Fish Market are giving you, the customer, the experience to create your own menu.

8oz Sea Scallops

$22.00

8oz Black Bass Fillet

$12.00

8oz Jumbo Shrimp

$12.00

8oz Cod Fillet

$10.00

8oz Salmon Fillet

$10.00

8oz Swordfish Steak

$15.00Out of stock

8oz Yellowfin Tuna Steak Rare

$15.00

8oz Halibut Fillet

$20.00Out of stock

8oz Red Snapper

$12.00Out of stock

Ice Cream

Assorted Novelty Ice Cream

$2.25Out of stock

Hoodsie Cup Vanilla & Chocolate

$1.50Out of stock

Rolls & Buns

Blackened Ahi Tuna on Brioche Bun

$19.00Out of stock

Blackened Yellowfin Tuna (Seared RARE), lettuce, Avocado, Sriracha Mayo Served with Fries+ Slaw

Blackened Swordfish on Brioche Bun

$18.00Out of stock

Blackened Swordfish, Lettuce, Avocado, Lemon Aioli Served with Fries + Slaw

Buttered Lobster Roll

$35.00

Warmed Butter Poached lobster Meat Served with Fries + Slaw

Fried Whole Belly Clam Roll

$27.00

Crispy Native Whole Belly Clams on a Brioche Roll, Lettuce, Lemon Aioli Served with Fries + Slaw

Haddock on Brioche Bun

$16.00

Fresh North Atlantic Daily Catch, Lettuce, Tomatoes Tartar Sauce, Served with Fries

Lobster Roll

$35.00

Fresh Steamed Lobster Meat with a touch Mayo Served Fries + Slaw

Salmon Burger on Brioche Bun

$18.00Out of stock

Fresh Salmon Burger, Lettuce, Avocado, Lemon Aioli Served with Fries

Scallops & Bacon Roll

$18.00

Fried Local Day Boat Scallops With Bacon & Lettuce

Shrimp Roll

$16.00

Crispy White Shrimp, Lettuce, Chipotle-Lime Aioli Served with Fries + Slaw

Softshell crab Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Salads

House Blend of Arcadian Mixed Greens , Grape Tomatoes, Cucumber with your choice of Sherry Vinaigrette or Green Goddess

House Salad

$9.00

House Blend Arcadian Mixed Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumber with your choice of Lemon Olive Oil

Seared scallop salad

Seared scallop salad

$26.00Out of stock

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Crispy Fries

Onion Rings

$6.00Out of stock

Fried Onions

Big Coleslaw

$6.00

Small Coleslaw

$3.00

Cocktail Sauce

$3.00

Tartar Sauce

$3.00

Horseradish

$3.00

Crab Cake

$5.95Out of stock

Side of Blackened Seared Tuna

$13.00

Garlic Butter Shrimp

$9.00

Side of Blackened Swordfish

$13.00Out of stock

Side Salmon Burger

$10.00Out of stock

Steamed String Beans

$3.00

Buttered corn

$3.00

Creamy lobster mash

$15.00Out of stock

Rice

$3.00Out of stock

Creamy Yukon Gold Mash

$3.00Out of stock

Coconut Shrimp

$12.00

Served with Bang Bang Sauce

Sauteed Carrots

$3.00

Sauteed Spinach

$3.00

Grilled Asparagus

$3.00Out of stock

Crispy Fingerling Potatoes

$3.00

DRINKS

Chocolate Milk

$3.00Out of stock

Soda

$3.00

Green Honey Tea Honest

$3.00Out of stock

Diet Coke 20oz

$3.00Out of stock

Smart Water

$3.00Out of stock

Dasani Water

$3.00Out of stock

Glass Bottle Lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

Half Half Honest

$3.00Out of stock

Coke 20oz

$3.00Out of stock

Lemon Lime Seltzer

$3.00Out of stock

Mandarin Orange Seltzer

$3.00Out of stock

Lemonade Minute Maid

$3.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Restaurant info

The Chatham Pier Fish Market offers classic New England seafood located at the historic Chatham Fish Pier on Cape Cod. Fresh catch, take out menu and delivery options available!

45 Barcliff Avenue Extension, Chatham, MA 02633

