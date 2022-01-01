Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Ocean House Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

425 Old Wharf Road

Dennisport, MA 02660

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Baked Pumpkin Doughnuts IC
Bread To-Go
Bag Sundae for Two IC

Small Plates + Shares

Oysters X3

$51.00

Raw - Sake + Yuzu Mignonette | Chive Crème Fraiche | Black Tobiko Tempura - Passionfruit Aioli + Micro Basil Roast - Creamed Spinach + Panko

Clam Chowder

$12.00

Homemade Traditional Clam Chowder | Basil Pistou on top...Contains Dairy, Shellfish, Gluten

Grilled Oysters

$28.00

Citrus Butter | Roast Tomato | Pancetta | Thai Basil | Toasted Panko ...Contains Shellfish, Dairy and Gluten

Ahi Tuna Nachos

$26.00

Cabbage | Fresh Jalapeno | Avocado | Cilantro | Soy Glaze | Wasabi Aioli | Wontons...Dish Contains Wheat, Fish, Gluten, Soy, Egg, and Sesame

Charred Octopus

$31.00

Green Garbanzo Pureé | Calabrian Chili Oil | Castelvetrano Olive | Pesto | Grilled Focaccia...Dish Contains Fish, Shellfish, Dairy and Gluten

General Tso Cauliflower and Broccoli

$18.00

Chile Citrus Soy Glaze | Scallion | Toasted Sesame, Vegetarian...Contains Gluten and Sesame

Lobster Flatbread

$42.00

Lobster | Candied Bacon | Roast Tomatoes | Shredded Mozzarella | Oregano | Pesto | Sweet Corn...Contains Gluten, Dairy and Shellfish

Ginger Pork Dumplings

$19.00

3 Vinegar Chile Dip...Contains Gluten, Soy, and Sesame

Street Corn Rangoons

$18.00

Tajin | Cotija | Queso Fresco | Poblanos | Sambal Salsa Roja...Dish is Vegetarian and Contains Egg, Dairy and Gluten

Lump Crab Cake

Celery Root Slaw | Local Golden Carrot | Autumn Beets | Tarragon | Cape Bay Aioli...Dish Contains Soy, Egg, Dairy, Shellfish and Gluten

Grilled Lamb Lollipops

$25.00

Cranberry—Yuzu Relish | Whipped Brie Maple Glazed Walnuts | Watercress ...Gluten Free, Contains Dairy and Nuts

Point Judith Calamari

$29.00

Rock Shrimp | Scallops | Pork Belly | Ponzu Pickled Chiles | Ginger Soy Drizzle | Togarishi Aioli

NE Lobster Ravioli App

$35.00

Lobster Ravioli | Fresh Lobster Meat | Oven Roast Tomato | Baby Spinach | Champagne Cream Sauce...Contains Gluten, Shellfish and Dairy

Crispy Eggplant Stack

$23.00

Mozzarella | Ricotta | House Marinara | Basil Oil...Contains Dairy and Gluten...Vegetarian

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$19.00

Spiced Cider Glaze | Pomegranate | Asian Herbs | Spiced Pumpkin Seed | Nori Seasoning...Vegan and Gluten Free

Salads

Classic Caesar Salad

$17.00

Parmigiano Reggiano | Focaccia Crouton | House Made Caesar Dressing...Contains Fish, Egg, Dairy, and Gluten

OH Fall Salad

$21.00

Field Greens | Peppercorn—Chive Goat Cheese | Roast Candy Stripe Beets | Spiced Pecans | Peach Verjus Vinaigrette...Dish is Vegetarian and Contains Dairy, Treenuts, and Gluten

Chopped Greek Salad

$19.00

Chopped Romaine | Cherry Tomatoes | Cucumber | Carrots | Banana Peppers | Kalamata Olives | Cow Milk Feta | House Greek Dressing, Vegetarian... Gluten-Free, Cheese Contains Dairy

Mains

14 oz NY strip

$58.00

Boursin Whipped Potatoes | Truffled Baby Spinach | Tempura Onion Ring | Bordelaise | Grain Dijon Aioli | Dish Contains Gluten, Dairy and Egg

Lobster Tagliatelle Pasta

$53.00

Lobster | Scallops | Pancetta | Garlic | Shallots | Basil + Black Pepper Sauce... Contains Fish, Shellfish, Dairy and Gluten

OH Cioppino

$46.00

Littleneck Clams | Jumbo Shrimp | Scallop | Seabass | Fresh Tomatoes | Basil Pistou | Toasted Home-made Bread...Contains Fish, Shellfish, and Gluten

Organic Chicken Milanese

$33.00

Arugula | Tomato | Shaved Parmigiano | Basil Balsamic Vinaigrette...Contains Egg, Dairy and Gluten

Pan Roasted Chilean Sea Bass

$49.00

Caramelized Mirin Lacquer | Pan Seared Sushi Rice | Edamame | Japanese Mushrooms | Leek Fondue | Green Apple + Passionfruit Puree ...Dish Contains Fish, Dairy, Gluten Free

Pan Seared Day Boat Scallops

$49.00

Bacon Pineapple Fried Rice | Citrus Teriyaki Sauce... Contains Shellfish, Gluten and Soy

Pastrami Spiced Crusted Ahi Tuna

$46.00

Habachi Fried Rice | Napa Cabbage Stir Fry | Grain Dijon Teriyaki | Momiji “Thousand Island”...Contains Soy and Fish

Autumn Mushroom Risotto

$31.00

Heirloom Cherry Tomato | Sweet Corn | Parmigiano Reggiano | Buttered Herb Panko...Dish is Vegetarian and Contains Dairy and Gluten

Stir Fried Ramen Noodles

$29.00

Asian Vegetables | Thai Basil, Sweet + Spicy Yakisoba Sauce | Fried Shallots...Contains Gluten and Soy

Quattro Raviolis

$35.00

GF Fresh Handmade Ravioli San Marzano | Sweet Italian Sausage Torn Basil | California EVOO

Espelette Blackened Swordfish

$43.00

Sweet Corn + Bacon Cheddar Grits | Wilted Summer Greens | Marcona Romesco ...Contains Tree nut, Fish and Dairy

8oz Pineland Farms Filet Mignon

$65.00

8oz Pineland Farms Sliced Filet Mignon | Miso Whipped Celery Root| Garlic Chile Broccoli Rabe | Ponzu | Caramelized Cippolini Demi | Black Truffle Compound Butter ...Contains Dairy and Egg

Lobster Ravioli

$58.00

Lobster | Oven Roast Tomatoes | Spinach | Champagne Cream Sauce...Contains Dairy, Egg and Shellfish

Lobster Flatbread

$42.00

Lobster | Candied Bacon | Roast Tomatoes | Shredded Mozzarella | Oregano | Pesto | Sweet Corn...Contains Gluten, Dairy and Shellfish

Kids Chicken Finger

$15.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$15.00

Kids Rigatoni

$15.00

Sides

Bread To-Go

$5.00

Vegetarian, Contains Wheat

Broccoli Rabe

$14.00

Charred Broccoli

$14.00

Habachi Fried Rice

$14.00

Lobster Fried Rice

$33.00

Napa Cabbage Stir Fry

$14.00

Pineapple Bacon Fried Rice

$14.00

Contains Gluten

Plain Fries

$12.00

Vegetarian

Plain Spinach

$15.00

Snow Peas

$14.00

Steamed Broccoli

$14.00

Truffle Fries

$15.00

Vegetarian, Contains Dairy

Plain Mashed

$14.00

Desserts

Bag Sundae for Two IC

$22.00

Vanilla Gelato | Chocolate + Caramel Sauce GF Brownies | Banana | Whip cream

Coffee Dessert Flight IC

$17.00

Tiramisu | Mudslide Cake | Caramel Macchiato Cremeux | Cinnamon Chocolate Cake Truffle

Creme Brulee

$14.00

Chocolate Dipped Almond Tuile | Whipped Cream | Berries

Chocolate Molten Cake IC

$14.00

Coconut Gelato | Berries

Vegan Apple Crisp IC

$14.00

Vegan Vanilla Ice Cream | Toasted Oat Crumble...Vegan, GF, Nut Free

Gluten Free Brownie Sundae IC

$14.00

Espresso Chocolate Crunch Gelato | Bananas Chocolate Sauce | Whip Cream

Baked Pumpkin Doughnuts IC

$15.00

Dulcey Pumpkin Ganache | Gingersnap Glaze | Maple Ice Cream...Contains Dairy and Gluten

Warm Dutch Apple Pie IC

$15.00

Vanilla Gelato | Cider Syrup...Contains Gluten and Dairy

Gelato + Sorbetto

Daily Selection of Gelato and Sorbet

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

We look forward to you being our guests

Website

Location

425 Old Wharf Road, Dennisport, MA 02660

Directions

Gallery
The Ocean House image
The Ocean House image
The Ocean House image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Sailing Cow Cafe - Dennis Port, MA
orange starNo Reviews
170 Old Wharf Road Dennis Port, MA 02639
View restaurantnext
The Den Cape Cod
orange star4.5 • 82
697 Main St Dennis Port, MA 02639
View restaurantnext
Red Nun Bar & Grill - Dennis Port
orange star4.1 • 809
673 Main St Dennis Port, MA 02639
View restaurantnext
Jake Rooney's Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 652
119 Brooks Rd Harwich Port, MA 02646
View restaurantnext
Mooncusser's Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
86 Sissin Rd Harwich Port, MA 02646
View restaurantnext
Capeside Kitchen
orange star4.1 • 148
86 Sea Street Harwich Port, MA 02646
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Dennisport
Dennis Port
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Dennis
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
South Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Harwich Port
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
West Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Hyannis
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Orleans
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Chatham
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Osterville
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston