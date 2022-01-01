- Home
- /
- South Dennis
- /
- American
- /
- Ocean House Restaurant
Ocean House Restaurant
No reviews yet
425 Old Wharf Road
Dennisport, MA 02660
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Small Plates + Shares
Oysters X3
Raw - Sake + Yuzu Mignonette | Chive Crème Fraiche | Black Tobiko Tempura - Passionfruit Aioli + Micro Basil Roast - Creamed Spinach + Panko
Clam Chowder
Homemade Traditional Clam Chowder | Basil Pistou on top...Contains Dairy, Shellfish, Gluten
Grilled Oysters
Citrus Butter | Roast Tomato | Pancetta | Thai Basil | Toasted Panko ...Contains Shellfish, Dairy and Gluten
Ahi Tuna Nachos
Cabbage | Fresh Jalapeno | Avocado | Cilantro | Soy Glaze | Wasabi Aioli | Wontons...Dish Contains Wheat, Fish, Gluten, Soy, Egg, and Sesame
Charred Octopus
Green Garbanzo Pureé | Calabrian Chili Oil | Castelvetrano Olive | Pesto | Grilled Focaccia...Dish Contains Fish, Shellfish, Dairy and Gluten
General Tso Cauliflower and Broccoli
Chile Citrus Soy Glaze | Scallion | Toasted Sesame, Vegetarian...Contains Gluten and Sesame
Lobster Flatbread
Lobster | Candied Bacon | Roast Tomatoes | Shredded Mozzarella | Oregano | Pesto | Sweet Corn...Contains Gluten, Dairy and Shellfish
Ginger Pork Dumplings
3 Vinegar Chile Dip...Contains Gluten, Soy, and Sesame
Street Corn Rangoons
Tajin | Cotija | Queso Fresco | Poblanos | Sambal Salsa Roja...Dish is Vegetarian and Contains Egg, Dairy and Gluten
Lump Crab Cake
Celery Root Slaw | Local Golden Carrot | Autumn Beets | Tarragon | Cape Bay Aioli...Dish Contains Soy, Egg, Dairy, Shellfish and Gluten
Grilled Lamb Lollipops
Cranberry—Yuzu Relish | Whipped Brie Maple Glazed Walnuts | Watercress ...Gluten Free, Contains Dairy and Nuts
Point Judith Calamari
Rock Shrimp | Scallops | Pork Belly | Ponzu Pickled Chiles | Ginger Soy Drizzle | Togarishi Aioli
NE Lobster Ravioli App
Lobster Ravioli | Fresh Lobster Meat | Oven Roast Tomato | Baby Spinach | Champagne Cream Sauce...Contains Gluten, Shellfish and Dairy
Crispy Eggplant Stack
Mozzarella | Ricotta | House Marinara | Basil Oil...Contains Dairy and Gluten...Vegetarian
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Spiced Cider Glaze | Pomegranate | Asian Herbs | Spiced Pumpkin Seed | Nori Seasoning...Vegan and Gluten Free
Salads
Classic Caesar Salad
Parmigiano Reggiano | Focaccia Crouton | House Made Caesar Dressing...Contains Fish, Egg, Dairy, and Gluten
OH Fall Salad
Field Greens | Peppercorn—Chive Goat Cheese | Roast Candy Stripe Beets | Spiced Pecans | Peach Verjus Vinaigrette...Dish is Vegetarian and Contains Dairy, Treenuts, and Gluten
Chopped Greek Salad
Chopped Romaine | Cherry Tomatoes | Cucumber | Carrots | Banana Peppers | Kalamata Olives | Cow Milk Feta | House Greek Dressing, Vegetarian... Gluten-Free, Cheese Contains Dairy
Mains
14 oz NY strip
Boursin Whipped Potatoes | Truffled Baby Spinach | Tempura Onion Ring | Bordelaise | Grain Dijon Aioli | Dish Contains Gluten, Dairy and Egg
Lobster Tagliatelle Pasta
Lobster | Scallops | Pancetta | Garlic | Shallots | Basil + Black Pepper Sauce... Contains Fish, Shellfish, Dairy and Gluten
OH Cioppino
Littleneck Clams | Jumbo Shrimp | Scallop | Seabass | Fresh Tomatoes | Basil Pistou | Toasted Home-made Bread...Contains Fish, Shellfish, and Gluten
Organic Chicken Milanese
Arugula | Tomato | Shaved Parmigiano | Basil Balsamic Vinaigrette...Contains Egg, Dairy and Gluten
Pan Roasted Chilean Sea Bass
Caramelized Mirin Lacquer | Pan Seared Sushi Rice | Edamame | Japanese Mushrooms | Leek Fondue | Green Apple + Passionfruit Puree ...Dish Contains Fish, Dairy, Gluten Free
Pan Seared Day Boat Scallops
Bacon Pineapple Fried Rice | Citrus Teriyaki Sauce... Contains Shellfish, Gluten and Soy
Pastrami Spiced Crusted Ahi Tuna
Habachi Fried Rice | Napa Cabbage Stir Fry | Grain Dijon Teriyaki | Momiji “Thousand Island”...Contains Soy and Fish
Autumn Mushroom Risotto
Heirloom Cherry Tomato | Sweet Corn | Parmigiano Reggiano | Buttered Herb Panko...Dish is Vegetarian and Contains Dairy and Gluten
Stir Fried Ramen Noodles
Asian Vegetables | Thai Basil, Sweet + Spicy Yakisoba Sauce | Fried Shallots...Contains Gluten and Soy
Quattro Raviolis
GF Fresh Handmade Ravioli San Marzano | Sweet Italian Sausage Torn Basil | California EVOO
Espelette Blackened Swordfish
Sweet Corn + Bacon Cheddar Grits | Wilted Summer Greens | Marcona Romesco ...Contains Tree nut, Fish and Dairy
8oz Pineland Farms Filet Mignon
8oz Pineland Farms Sliced Filet Mignon | Miso Whipped Celery Root| Garlic Chile Broccoli Rabe | Ponzu | Caramelized Cippolini Demi | Black Truffle Compound Butter ...Contains Dairy and Egg
Lobster Ravioli
Lobster | Oven Roast Tomatoes | Spinach | Champagne Cream Sauce...Contains Dairy, Egg and Shellfish
Lobster Flatbread
Lobster | Candied Bacon | Roast Tomatoes | Shredded Mozzarella | Oregano | Pesto | Sweet Corn...Contains Gluten, Dairy and Shellfish
Kids Chicken Finger
Kids Grilled Chicken
Kids Rigatoni
Sides
Bread To-Go
Vegetarian, Contains Wheat
Broccoli Rabe
Charred Broccoli
Habachi Fried Rice
Lobster Fried Rice
Napa Cabbage Stir Fry
Pineapple Bacon Fried Rice
Contains Gluten
Plain Fries
Vegetarian
Plain Spinach
Snow Peas
Steamed Broccoli
Truffle Fries
Vegetarian, Contains Dairy
Plain Mashed
Desserts
Bag Sundae for Two IC
Vanilla Gelato | Chocolate + Caramel Sauce GF Brownies | Banana | Whip cream
Coffee Dessert Flight IC
Tiramisu | Mudslide Cake | Caramel Macchiato Cremeux | Cinnamon Chocolate Cake Truffle
Creme Brulee
Chocolate Dipped Almond Tuile | Whipped Cream | Berries
Chocolate Molten Cake IC
Coconut Gelato | Berries
Vegan Apple Crisp IC
Vegan Vanilla Ice Cream | Toasted Oat Crumble...Vegan, GF, Nut Free
Gluten Free Brownie Sundae IC
Espresso Chocolate Crunch Gelato | Bananas Chocolate Sauce | Whip Cream
Baked Pumpkin Doughnuts IC
Dulcey Pumpkin Ganache | Gingersnap Glaze | Maple Ice Cream...Contains Dairy and Gluten
Warm Dutch Apple Pie IC
Vanilla Gelato | Cider Syrup...Contains Gluten and Dairy
Gelato + Sorbetto
Daily Selection of Gelato and Sorbet
Call for Open Hours
We look forward to you being our guests
425 Old Wharf Road, Dennisport, MA 02660