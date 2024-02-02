Restaurant info

Enjoy fresh seafood classics with a twist. From fried clams and lobster to tuna poke and potato-crusted cod. You'll also find loaded salads, house-made chowders, mouth-watering appetizers and hearty entrees - we have something for everyone. Stop in after the beach to eat-in or take-out with friendly counter service. Enjoy daily specials, a great selection of beer and wine, and a variety of gluten-free foods - including GF fried seafood.

