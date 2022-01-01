Go
Toast

Pizzaissimo

New York-ish brick-oven pizza served fast casual.

11239 Causeway BLVD

No reviews yet

Popular Items

11" Cheese Pie$9.00
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, and Grana Padano
11" White Pie$10.00
Olive Oil/Butter Brushed on, Mozzarella, Grana Padano, and Garlic Ricotta Dollops
Cheesy Bread$7.00
Our crust brushed with garlic butter and extra virgin olive oil, topped with Grana Padano and 100% whole milk mozzarella served with a side of our marinara
Garlic Knots (8)$5.00
Our pizza dough knotted, baked, and topped with garlic butter.
3-Pack of Cookies$4.00
11" Custom Create Pie$12.00
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Grana Padano, and up to 5 Toppings
16" Cheese Pie$16.00
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, and Grana Padano
Can Soda$1.50
16" Custom Create$22.00
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Grana Padano, and up to 5 Toppings
Garlic Knots (4)$3.00
Our pizza dough knotted, baked, and topped with garlic butter
See full menu

Location

11239 Causeway BLVD

Brandon FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

YoYo Juice

No reviews yet

Made to order Juice, Smoothies, Wraps & More. Order online, pick up and store, or even stay and grab a seat and use our Free Wifi!

Strand Hill Public

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mahana Fresh

No reviews yet

Customize your bowl to your cravings or dietary needs with chef-inspired, gluten friendly ingredients.

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Come in and Explore KOBE's TO-GO menu and enjoy KOBE at home. We offer a wide array of hibachi, sushi, sashimi, Asian entrees, and more. See you soon! Enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston