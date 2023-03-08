Restaurant header imageView gallery

Route 60 Grill

review star

No reviews yet

2490 West Brandon Boulevard

Brandon, FL 33511

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

6 Piece Wings
Americana
French fries

Food

Burgers

Americana

Americana

$9.99

½ lbs Certified Angus Beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, thousand island, brioche bun

Cali Club

Cali Club

$11.99

½ lbs Certified Angus Beef, Provolone Cheese, bacon, mixed greens, avocado, thousand island, brioche bun.

Mushroom & Swiss

Mushroom & Swiss

$10.99

½ lbs Certified Angus Beef, Swiss, sauteed onions, mushroom, mayo, brioche bun.

The Scorcher

The Scorcher

$10.99

½ lbs Certified Angus Beef, Pepper jack, onion, jalapeno coins, sriracha mayo, brioche bun.

Quesadilla Burger

Quesadilla Burger

$11.99

½ lbs Certified Angus Beef, pepper jack cheese, Mexi-ranch sauce, Pico de gallo, cheddar cheese quesadillas.

PB&J Burger

$10.99

This is no ordinary burger! ½ lbs Certified Angus Beef topped with crunchy peanut butter, and homemade Jalapeño Jam, brioche bun.

Beyond Burger

$11.99

Beyond Burger Patty, Mixed greens, avocado, tomato, onion, brioche bun.

Kebabs

Beef Kebab

$14.99Out of stock

Cooked to perfection beef tips, served over rice pilaf, pita bread and side salad

Chicken Kebab

$13.99Out of stock

Cooked to perfection marinated chicken, served over rice pilaf, pita bread and side salad.

Gyro Platter

$14.99Out of stock

Hand Carved fresh off the cone gyro, served over rice pilaf, pita bread, tzatziki, tomatoes, and onions.

Sandwiches

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.99

Thin cut New York strip, provolone, grilled peppers, onions and mushrooms.

Chicken Club

Chicken Club

$9.99

Lightly breaded chicken breast, pickles, lettuce, tomato, mayo.

Gyro Sandwich

$9.99Out of stock

Hand Carved fresh off the cone gyro, served with tzatziki sauce, tomato, onion, &amp; lettuce in warm pita bread.

Gyro Melt

$9.99Out of stock

A massive grilled cheese sandwich with all of the flavors of a gyro including succulent slow roasted gyro, juicy tomatoes, sweet onion, garlicky tzatziki, salty feta, and plenty of melted cheese.

Gyro Tacos

$9.99Out of stock

3 flour soft tacos, with slow roasted Gyro meat, diced onions, tomatoes, tzatziki and feta.

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch

$9.99
Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.99
Cuban

Cuban

$8.99

Baskets

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$13.99

2 Large fillets fried to perfection with side of golden fries, served with Tartar sauce.

Chicken Tenders and fries

Chicken Tenders and fries

$11.99

3 large chicken tenders fried to perfection with side of golden fries.

Wings

6 Piece Wings

6 Piece Wings

$8.99
12 Piece Wings

12 Piece Wings

$15.99
24 Piece Wings

24 Piece Wings

$28.99

Boneless Chicken wings (8 pcs) LIMITED TIME ONLY

$8.99

Sides

French fries

French fries

$3.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.99
Greek Fries

Greek Fries

$4.99
Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$4.99
Pita Bread

Pita Bread

$1.49
Potato salad

Potato salad

$4.99

Rice Pilaf

$3.50Out of stock
Tzatziki 5oz

Tzatziki 5oz

$2.50
Cheesy Fries

Cheesy Fries

$4.99

Coleslaw

$4.99
Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$6.99

Salads

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$6.99

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, carrots and house dressing.

Greek salad

Greek salad

$7.99

Romaine, mixed greens, onion, tomatoes, cucumber, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, with house dressing.

Arugula & Roasted Vegetable Salad

$10.49

Fresh baby arugula, roasted vegetables, parmesan and special garlic lemon dressing.

Kids

Kids Corn Dog & Fries

Kids Corn Dog & Fries

$6.99
Kids Chicken Nuggets & Fries

Kids Chicken Nuggets & Fries

$6.99
Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$6.99

Dessert

Cheese Cake

Cheese Cake

$4.99
Fresh pistachio Baklava

Fresh pistachio Baklava

$7.00
Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$4.99

Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

Mexi-Ranch

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

1000 Island

$0.50

Sricacha Mayo

$0.50

Jalapeno Jelly

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Tartar

$0.50

Greek

$0.50

Tzatziki

$0.50

Drinks

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$2.49+

Diet Pepsi

$2.49+

Dr. Pepper

$2.49+

Orange Crush

$2.49+

Brisk Sweetened Tea

$2.49+

Brisk Unsweetened Tea

$2.49+

Mountain Dew

$2.49+

Gatorade

Cool Blue

Cool Blue

$3.25
Lemon-Lime

Lemon-Lime

$3.25
Fruit Punch

Fruit Punch

$3.25

Bottled Water & Juice

Aquafina Water

Aquafina Water

$1.99
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$2.75

Sprite 20 oz Bottle

Sprite

$2.99

Minute Maid Lemonade 20 oz Bottle

Lemonade

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2490 West Brandon Boulevard, Brandon, FL 33511

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mahana Fresh - Brandon, FL
orange star4.4 • 431
2420 West Brandon Boulevard Brandon, FL 33511
View restaurantnext
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Brandon
orange starNo Reviews
2210 W. Brandon Blvd Brandon, FL 33511
View restaurantnext
Pita Fresh Express - 1935 west brandon blvd 33511
orange starNo Reviews
1935 West Brandon Boulevard Brandon, FL 33511
View restaurantnext
Kurry Xpress
orange star4.4 • 342
10069 E Adamo Dr Tampa, FL 33610
View restaurantnext
Grape Leaf Express
orange star4.4 • 1,214
10117 E Adamo Dr Tampa, FL 33619
View restaurantnext
Vine Vegan
orange starNo Reviews
2080 Badlands Dr Brandon, FL 33511
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Brandon

Shells Seafood Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 1,218
115 E Brandon Blvd Brandon, FL 33511
View restaurantnext
The Wooden Spoon Diner
orange star4.4 • 994
865 Lithia Pinecrest Roadd Brandon, FL 33511
View restaurantnext
Mahana Fresh - Brandon, FL
orange star4.4 • 431
2420 West Brandon Boulevard Brandon, FL 33511
View restaurantnext
Recipe Box Diner
orange star4.8 • 431
147 E Bloomingdale Ave Brandon, FL 33511
View restaurantnext
O'Brien's Irish Pub - Brandon
orange star4.0 • 54
701 W Lumsden Rd Brandon, FL 33511
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Brandon FL (Bloomingdale) FSC #611
orange star4.5 • 2
889 E Bloomingdale Ave Brandon, FL 33511
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brandon
Riverview
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Plant City
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Tampa
review star
Avg 4.3 (343 restaurants)
Lutz
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Lakeland
review star
Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)
Zephyrhills
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Wesley Chapel
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Saint Petersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (179 restaurants)
Oldsmar
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston