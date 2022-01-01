Go
Toast

Pizza Uncommon

Pizza Shop serving up the most Uniquely Crafted Pizzas in America!

1522 Win Hentschel Boulevard

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Margherita
Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Meat Monster
Pepperoni, Homemade Sausage, Virginia Ham, Bacon
CUSTOM
Create your own Pizza, or go 1/2 & 1/2 on any of our toppings.
Plain Cheese Pizza
Everything
Pepperoni, Homemade Sausage, Virginia Ham, Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Banana Peppers, Parmesan
Pepperoni Pizza
Loaded with Pepperoni
Vegan Garlic Sticks
Our Homemade Dough topped with Roasted Garlic Seasoning & Vegan Garlic Mozzarella
Sea Salt Sticks
Our Homemade Dough topped with Sea Salt
Pepperoni Sticks
Our Homemade Dough topped with Pepperoni, Sea Salt, and Mozzarella Cheese
Garlic Cheesy Sticks
Our Homemade Dough topped with Roasted Garlic Seasoning and Mozzarella Cheese
See full menu

Location

1522 Win Hentschel Boulevard

West Lafayette IN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Strings Ramen - West Lafayette

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cafe Literato

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

HEISEI Japanese Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy Authentic Japanese cuisine

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0218

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston