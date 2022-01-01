Go
Toast

Pizzeria DiLauro

Family owned and operated East Coast inspired Pizzeria

PIZZA • SALADS

17800 Chillicothe Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (22 reviews)

Popular Items

12" White$14.00
aged mozzarella, ricotta cream, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, pecorino, fresh basil
4 topping limit
18" Cheese$20.00
aged mozzarella, tomato sauce, extra virgin olive oil, pecorino
4 topping limit
SICILIAN$22.00
12" x 16" pan pie, finished with grated parmesan and extra virgin olive oil
4 topping limit
12" Margherita$14.00
***Burrata$15.00
arugula, balsamic, olive oil, bruschetta, crostini
Simple Salad$8.00
local greens, sliced red onion, tomato, cucumber, pepperoncini, choice of dressing
12" Cheese$12.00
aged mozzarella, tomato sauce, extra virgin olive oil, pecorino
4 topping limit
Cannoli$4.00
Choice of
orange ricotta, chocolate chip, pistachio, luxardo cocktail cherry
nutella with chocolate chips
18" Pepperoni & Hot Honey$24.00
classic cheese base, EZZO pepperoni, Mike's Hot Honey
18" Margherita$24.00
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, fresh basil
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

17800 Chillicothe Rd

Chagrin Falls OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jude's Sports Page Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Aladdin's Eatery

No reviews yet

Aladdin's Eatery

Two Cafe and Boutique

No reviews yet

The Two Cafe and Boutique promotes healthy eating with our local, farm- to- fork menu. Every dollar spent will go towards the Two Foundation's mission of full integration into the local workplace.

Sapphire Creek Operating Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston