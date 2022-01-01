Pizzeria DiLauro
Family owned and operated East Coast inspired Pizzeria
PIZZA • SALADS
17800 Chillicothe Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
17800 Chillicothe Rd
Chagrin Falls OH
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Jude's Sports Page Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery
Two Cafe and Boutique
The Two Cafe and Boutique promotes healthy eating with our local, farm- to- fork menu. Every dollar spent will go towards the Two Foundation's mission of full integration into the local workplace.
Sapphire Creek Operating Company
Come in and enjoy!