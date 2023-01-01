Plane and Level Coastal
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
61 North Section Street, Fairhope AL 36532
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Fairhope Burger Company - 85 N. Bancroft Street
No Reviews
85 N. Bancroft Street Fairhope, AL 36532
View restaurant
Fairhope Squeeze LLC - 42 1/2 South Section Street STE 5
No Reviews
42 1/2 South Section Street STE 5 Fairhope, AL 36532
View restaurant