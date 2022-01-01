Go
Ox Kitchen

We are an american style fast casual eatery. We specialize in burgers and unique sandwiches as well as an extensive childrens menu. Check for daily specials and deals.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

365 Greeno Road South • $

Avg 4.7 (188 reviews)

Popular Items

Chopped Southern Salad$8.50
Spring mix, bacon, egg, tomato, cheddar, house pickle, onion
Ox Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Grilled, fried, or blackened w/ lettuce, house pickle, alabama white sauce
Southwest Power Bowl$8.50
Fountain Drink$2.50
Patty Melt$8.90
American, grilled onion, house pickle, alabama white sauce, on sourdough
Ponzu Roasted Brussels$3.50
Gyro$8.50
Blackened shrimp or chicken w/ Tzatziki, feta, pickled onion, roasted pepper, lettuce
The Ox Burger$9.40
American, lettuce, tomato, house pickle, onion, mayo, & Ox gravy
Greek Burger$9.40
Feta, pickled red onion, roasted pepper, lettuce, Tzatziki sauce
House Smoked Turkey Sandwich$9.00
Pickled brined, house smoked w/ chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, house pickle, oil & vinegar
Location

365 Greeno Road South

Fairhope AL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
