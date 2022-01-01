Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Burgers

Heroes Sports Bar and Grille - West Mobile 36 Hillcrest Road

review star

No reviews yet

36 Hillcrest Road

Mobile, AL 36608

Popular Items

Spinach and Crawfish Dip
10 WINGS
Bacon Cheese Burger

STARTERS

Spinach and Crawfish Dip

Spinach and Crawfish Dip

$13.99+

Small- $8.99 Large- $13.99 Spinach, crawfish, cream cheese, and stuff that ain’t none o’yer damn bidness! Served with hot pita bread.

Buffalo Combo

Buffalo Combo

$12.99

You get five buffalo shrimp and five wings.

Buffalo Shrimp

Buffalo Shrimp

$11.49

Eight fried shrimp dunked in wing sauce.

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.99

Chips & BOTH

$11.49

Chips & Queso

$8.49

Crispy tortilla chips served with white queso with diced jalapenos.

Chips & Salsa

$8.49

Crispy tortilla chips served with picante style salsa.

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Beer-battered mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce and topped with shredded cheese.

Quesadilla

$12.99

Large tortilla, chicken, cheese, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with salsa.

“Macho Man” Nachos

$12.99

Tortilla Chips, Queso, Lettuce, Chili, Tomatoes and Fresh Jalapenos. Served with salsa.

SANDWICH

Clipper

$12.99

Smoked turkey breast and bacon topped with sautéed mushrooms, Monterey jack and our secret sauce on grilled sourdough bread.

Grandma’s Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.99

Homemade, because we love you! Fine diced chicken breast, celery, sweet red onions and mayonnaise. No fruit- no nuts! Try it on wheat!

Reuben

$12.49

Hot corned beef and melted Swiss cheese topped with sauerkraut and thousand island on grilled rye bread.

Funky Philly

$12.49

Grilled beef, green peppers, onions and Monterey jack cheese on a grilled hoagie. Served with hot gravy on the side.

Club

$12.99

Turkey, ham, bacon, Monterey Jack and American cheese with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on grilled sourdough bread.

Grilled Cheese

$10.99

American, Cheddar and Monterrey Jack cheeses all hot and gooey on grilled sourdough bread.

Gulf Shrimp Loaf

$12.99

Fried, blackened or lemon-pepper grilled Gulf shrimp on a toasted hoagie. Served with lettuce, tomato. Cocktail, tartar, or mayo upon request.

Catfish Sandwich

$12.99

We’re gonna need a bigger boat! Mississippi farm raised catfish fried, blackened or lemon-pepper grilled with lettuce, tomato on a toasted Martin’s Potato Roll. Cocktail, tartar, or mayo upon request.

Kahuna Tuna

$13.99

Blackened or lemon-pepper grilled yellowfin tuna steak cooked to temp and served on a Martin’s Potato Roll with lettuce, tomato and sweet red onion.

SOUPS & SALADS

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$7.99

Iceberg lettuce with tomatoes, red onions, bell peppers, shredded carrots, shredded cheese and croutons.

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Crisp romaine hearts tossed with Caesar dressing, topped with croutons and grated parmesan.

Spinach Salad

$8.99Out of stock

Chili

$5.49+

12 oz- $4.99 16 oz- $6.99

Red Beans and Rice

$5.49+

12 oz- $4.99 16 oz- $6.99

BURGERS

Hero Burger

Hero Burger

$11.49

A half pound of fresh ground beef hot off the grill, cooked to order on a toasted Martin’s Potato Roll with lettuce, tomato, and onions.

Major League Melt

Major League Melt

$13.49

A half pound burger patty between two slices of Texas Toast with sautéed onions and 4 slices of American cheese.

Chili Cheeseburger

$13.49

Take the Hero Burger, lose the rabbit food and then add chili, shredded cheese and chopped onion.

Bacon Cheese Burger

Bacon Cheese Burger

$13.49

Fully dressed Hero Burger with two pieces of bacon and your choice of cheese.

Black & Bleu Burger

$13.49

Fully dressed Hero Burger, patty seasoning with blackening and topped with bleu cheese.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.49

Fully dressed Hero Burger with sautéed mushrooms and melted Swiss cheese.

OBJ Burger

$14.49

BASKETS

Chicken Finger Basket

Chicken Finger Basket

$11.99

Four fried chicken tenders with slaw and fries. Try them buffaloed!

Red Beans & Rice Basket

$11.99

Slow cooked with celery, bell peppers, onions plus Conecuh Sausage and all the right seasonings! Served with cornbread.

Gulf Shrimp Basket

Gulf Shrimp Basket

$13.99

8 large lightly breaded fried shrimp with slaw, fries and garlic bread. Cocktail or tartar sauce.

Southern Fish & Chips

Southern Fish & Chips

$13.99

Mississippi farm raised! Hand breaded catfish with fries, slaw and garlic bread. Cocktail or tartar sauce.

Seafood Basket

$18.99

Hand breaded Mississippi farm raised catfish plus 5 Gulf shrimp. Served with fries, slaw, garlic bread and cocktail or tartar sauce.

WINGS

10 WINGS

10 WINGS

$14.99
20 WINGS

20 WINGS

$28.99
50 WINGS

50 WINGS

$69.99
100 WINGS

100 WINGS

$134.99

SIDES & SWEETS

Side Fries

$2.50

Side Baked Beans

$1.99

Side Cole Slaw

$1.99
Side Onion Rings

Side Onion Rings

$3.50

Side Sweet Fries

$3.50

Side Fruit

$3.50

Side Collard Greens

$3.50

Piece of Pie

$6.50

Side Okra

$3.50

KIDS

Kid's Fingers

$6.99+

Kid's Burger

$6.99+

Kid's Shrimp

$6.99+

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99+

Kid's Grill Cheese

$6.99+

CONDIMENTS

Ketchup

Mustard

Mayo

Hot Sauce

Xtra Napkins

No Cutlery

No Napkins

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

36 Hillcrest Road, Mobile, AL 36608

Directions

Gallery
Heroes Sports Bar and Grille - West Mobile image
Heroes Sports Bar and Grille - West Mobile image

Map
