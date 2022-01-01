Go
Food Trucks
Southern
Seafood

Page's Food Truck Moncks Corner

Open today 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

219 Carolina Avenue

Moncks Corner, SC 29461

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Flounder Dinner$14.00
Crispy Fried Flounder Fillets served with homemade tartar sauce, lemon, hushpuppies, and your choice of two sides
Pick Two Seafood Platter$19.00
Choice of two: fried shrimp (6), fried flounder (1), fried oysters (6), crab cake. Served with hushpuppies, a slice of lemon, and your choice of two sides.
The "Classic" Burger$14.00
American cheese, thick cut bacon, tomato, red onion, and pickles. Served with 1 side.
Kids Tenders$5.00
**For children under 12**
Hand breaded chicken breast strips fried to perfection and served with fries.
Banana Pudding$4.00
Housemade banana pudding with fresh bananas and vanilla wafers just like your grandmother made.
Chicken Fried Chicken$14.00
Buttermilk fried Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breasts served white pepper gravy with your choice of two sides.
Redneck Rolls$11.00
Wood Smoked Pork BBQ & our house pimiento cheese lightly fried in a spring roll wrapper. Served with pickled okra & tomato relish, and mustard bbq sauce for dipping.
Fried Shrimp Dinner$18.00
Jumbo Fried Shrimp served with cocktail sauce, lemon, hushpuppies, and your choice of two sides
Country Fried Steak$15.00
Hand cut, hand breaded, and fried to order. Served with homemade white pepper gravy and your choice of two sides.
Southern Fried Pork Chops$14.00
Two crispy fried center cut bone-in Pork Chops served with your choice of two sides.
All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Location

219 Carolina Avenue, Moncks Corner SC 29461

