Poke Soul - 65 South Main St Assonet MA 02702
Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location
65 South Main Street, Freetown MA 02702
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Barrett's Alehouse Fall River - 4171 North Main Street
3.9 • 1,631
4171 North Main Street Fall River, MA 02720
View restaurant