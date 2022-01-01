Go
Pooks Crawfish Hole

Come on in and enjoy!

4015 FM 646 N

Popular Items

Fried Shrimp Plate$12.99
8 fried shrimp served with french fries
Potato$0.50
Mushrooms (5)$1.50
Boudin Balls$4.99
Deep fried and served with ranch upon request
Sausage$2.00
Crawfish by the Pound$5.99
Hot boiled crawfish only. Corn and potatoes extra and can be found under "sides"
Butter$0.25
5lb Special$25.00
5lbs of hot boiled crawfish.
Corn$0.50
1/2lb Jumbo Boiled Shrimp$8.99
Half pound of large boiled shrimp served with 1 potato and 1 corn
Location

4015 FM 646 N

Santa Fe TX

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
