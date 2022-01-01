Santa Fe restaurants you'll love
More about Royal Delights Kitchen
Royal Delights Kitchen
6310 Avenue T, Santa Fe
|Popular items
|THE ROYALE
|$15.00
7oz - 80/20 USDA prime choice beef seasoned with family recipe with lettuce, tomato, onion and a side of french fries
|QUEEN'S CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$15.00
7oz chicken breast, bacon, pepper jack cheese, onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, served with french fries
|CAESAR SALAD
|$13.00
romaine lettuce and croutons dressed with Caesar salad dressing and parmesan cheese
More about Pooks Crawfish Hole
Pooks Crawfish Hole
4015 FM 646 N, Santa Fe
|Popular items
|Crawfish by the Pound
|$5.99
Hot boiled crawfish only. Corn and potatoes extra and can be found under "sides"
|Fried Shrimp Plate
|$12.99
8 fried shrimp served with french fries
|1/2lb Jumbo Boiled Shrimp
|$8.99
Half pound of large boiled shrimp served with 1 potato and 1 corn
