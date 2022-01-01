Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Santa Fe restaurants you'll love

Santa Fe restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Santa Fe

Santa Fe's top cuisines

Seafood
Seafood
Must-try Santa Fe restaurants

Royal Delights Kitchen

6310 Avenue T, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
THE ROYALE$15.00
7oz - 80/20 USDA prime choice beef seasoned with family recipe with lettuce, tomato, onion and a side of french fries
QUEEN'S CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.00
7oz chicken breast, bacon, pepper jack cheese, onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, served with french fries
CAESAR SALAD$13.00
romaine lettuce and croutons dressed with Caesar salad dressing and parmesan cheese
More about Royal Delights Kitchen
Pooks Crawfish Hole

4015 FM 646 N, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crawfish by the Pound$5.99
Hot boiled crawfish only. Corn and potatoes extra and can be found under "sides"
Fried Shrimp Plate$12.99
8 fried shrimp served with french fries
1/2lb Jumbo Boiled Shrimp$8.99
Half pound of large boiled shrimp served with 1 potato and 1 corn
More about Pooks Crawfish Hole
Pooks Crawfish Drive Thru

4015 FM 646 N, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Pooks Crawfish Drive Thru
