Restaurant header imageView gallery

Armadilleaux Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

13230 Farm to Market Road 1764 Ste A

Santa Fe, TX 77510

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All Day

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$3.00

Coke Products

Bottled Drinks

$4.00

Kids Drinks

$1.50

Water

Entree

Chicken Fried Steak

$16.95

Texas Delicacy Smothered In White Country Gravy Served With Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans & Buttered Texas Toast

Te' Chicken Fried Steak

$12.95

Smaller Portion Of Our Chicken Fried Steak, Served With Mashed Potatoes & Buttered Texas Toast

Chicken Fried Chicken

$15.95

Smothered In White Country Gravy Served With Mashed Potatoes, Bacon Green Beans & Buttered Texas Toast

Te' Chicken Fried Chicken

$11.95

Smaller Portion Of Our Chicken Fried Chicken, Served With Mashed Potatoes & Buttered Texas Toast

Fish Basket (2) Domestic Catfish

$15.95

Prepared To Your Choice Of Fried, Grilled Or Blackened, Served With Seasoned Fries

Shrimp Basket (7)

$15.95

Prepared To Your Choice Of Fried, Grilled Or Blackened, Served With Seasoned Fries

Seafood Combo Basket

$15.95

One Domestic Catfish Filet, Five Shrimp, Prepared To Your Choice Of Fried, Grilled Or Blackened, Served With Seasoned Fries

Texas Sized Combo Seafood Basket

$22.95

Two Domestic Catfish Filets, Ten Shrimp, Prepared To Your Choice Of Fried, Grilled Or Blackened, Served With Seasoned Fries

Burgers & Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$9.99

1/2 Lbs Beef Patty, Covered With Melted American Cheese, Fixin'S & Spread Of Your Choice On A Buttered & Lightly Toasted Brioche Bun, Served With Seasoned Fried

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.99

1/2 Lbs Beef Patty, Covered With Melted American Cheese, Topped With Savory Bacon, Layered With Fixin'S & Spread Of Your Choice On A Buttered & Lightly Toasted Brioche Bun, Served With Seasoned Fried

Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Fried, Grilled Or Blackened Tender Chicken Filet & Cheese On A Lightly Toasted, Buttered Brioche Bun, With Your Choice Of Toppings & Spread, Served With Seasoned Fries

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.29

Fried, Grilled Or Blackened Tender Chicken Filet, Smothered In Buffalo Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese On A Lightly Toasted, Buttered Brioche Bun, With Your Choice Of Toppings & Spread, Served With Seasoned Fries

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$14.95

Our Chicken Fried Steak Topped With Country White Gravy, Slapped Between Two Wholesome Buns, Served With Seasoned Fries

Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Our Chicken Fried Chicken Filet Topped With Country White Gravy, Slapped Between Two Wholesome Buns, Served With Seasoned Fries

Texas Patty Melt

$12.95

Ground Beef Patty With Melted American & Swiss Cheese Topped With Caramelized Onions Between Two Slices Of Buttered Texas Toast, Served With Seasoned Fries

Classic BLT

$7.99

On Texas Toast, Served With Seasoned Fries

Classic Club

$7.95

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo On Crisp White Toast, Served With Seasoned Fries

Grill Cheese

$4.95

Po' Boy

Shrimp Po' Boy

$10.99

Prepared To Your Choice Of Fried, Grilled Or Blackened,With Cheese On A French Style Bun, Served With Seasoned Fries

Fish Po' Boy

$10.99

Prepared To Your Choice Of Fried, Grilled Or Blackened,With Cheese On A French Style Bun, Served With Seasoned Fries

Chicken Po' Boy

$9.95

Prepared To Your Choice Of Fried, Grilled Or Blackened,With Cheese On A French Style Bun, Served With Seasoned Fries

Salads

House Salad

$12.95

House Greens, Diced Tomatoes, Red Onion, Bacon, Croutons, Cheese With Choice Of Dressing

Caesar Salad

$12.95

Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan With Caesar Dressing

Cobb Salad

$12.95

House Greens, Egg, Bacon, Croutons, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Parmesan, And Choice Of Dressing

Sides

Seasoned Fries

$2.95

Potato Salad

$2.95

Cole Slaw

$2.95

Mashed Potatoes

$2.95

Bacon Green Beans

$2.95

Mac & Cheese

$2.95

Rice Dressing (Dirty Rice)

$2.95

Fried Okra

$2.95

Side Salad

$2.95

Ice Cream Bar

Shake/Malt

Milkshake

$3.90

Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry

Malt

$4.60

Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry

Scoop

Scoop

$2.50

Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry

2 Scoop

$4.00

Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry

Specialty

Coke Float

$4.90

Root Beer Float

$4.90

Dr Pepper Float

$4.90

Banana Split

$7.90

The Nostalgic Coke Float

$7.90

Kids

Lil Dilleaux Cheeseburger

$6.95

1/4 Lbs Beef Patty, Covered With Melted American Cheese, Fixin'S & Spread Of Your Choice, Served With Seasoned Fried

Lil Dilleaux Shrimp Basket (4)

$9.95

Fried, Grilled Or Blackened, Served With Seasoned Fries

Lil Dilleaux Fish Basket (1)

$9.95

Fried, Grilled Or Blackened, Served With Seasoned Fries

Chicken Tenders (3)

$8.95

Served With Seasoned Fries

Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Served With Seasoned Fries

Daily Specials

Daily Specials

Jambalaya (Pork & Sausage)

$12.95

Potato Salad, Side Salad & Garlic Bread

Gumbo (Chicken & Sausage)

$12.95

Potato Salad, Side Salad & Garlic Bread

Crawfish Etouffee

$13.95

Potato Salad, Side Salad & Garlic Bread

Red Beans & Rice

$10.95

Potato Salad, Side Salad & Garlic Bread

Sides

Seasoned Fries

$2.95

Potato Salad

$2.95

Cole Slaw

$2.95

Mashed Potatoes

$2.95

Bacon Green Beans

$2.95

Mac & Cheese

$2.95

Rice Dressing (Dirty Rice)

$2.95

Fried Okra

$2.95

Side Salad

$2.95

Retail

Tshirt

Adult

$20.00

Youth

$16.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Country Heritage Homestyle Dishes, a Kick of Cajun & Soda Fountain Style Ice Cream Options

Location

13230 Farm to Market Road 1764 Ste A, Santa Fe, TX 77510

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Jodaddy's bar & Grill LLC - 4247 FM1764 suite 700, Santa Fe, TX 77517
orange starNo Reviews
4247 FM1764 Santa Fe, TX 77517
View restaurantnext
Pooks Crawfish Hole
orange starNo Reviews
4015 FM 646 N Santa Fe, TX 77510
View restaurantnext
Daiquiris on 6 - "A Taste of Magic!"
orange starNo Reviews
9741 Texas Highway 6 Hitchcock, TX 77563
View restaurantnext
Gator's Bar & Grill - 3535 Gulf Freeway
orange starNo Reviews
3535 Gulf Freeway Dickinson, TX 77539
View restaurantnext
Brick & Spoon - Texas City - Texas City
orange starNo Reviews
10000 Emmett F Lowry Expy Suite 1134 Texas City, TX 77591
View restaurantnext
Texas Pit Stop BBQ - Texas City
orange starNo Reviews
10000 Emmett F Lowry Expwy Texas City, TX 77591
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Santa Fe
League City
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Texas City
review star
No reviews yet
Webster
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Kemah
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Friendswood
review star
Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Seabrook
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)
Galveston
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
La Porte
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston