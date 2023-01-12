Restaurant header imageView gallery

Daiquiris on 6 "A Taste of Magic!"

9741 Texas Highway 6

Hitchcock, TX 77563

Order Again

Michelob/Michelob Ultra

Michelob/Michelob Ultra Bucket

$15.00

Michelob Singles

$3.00

Bud/ Bud Light

Bud/ Bud Light Bucket

$15.00

Bud/ Bud Light Singles

$3.00

Dos Equis

Dos Equis Bucket

$18.75

Dos Equis Singles

$3.75

Corona

Corona Buckets

$18.75

Corona Singles

$3.75

Miller/Miller Light

Miller/ Miller Lite Buckets

$15.00

Miller/ Miller Lite Singles

$3.00

MIXED Beer

MIXED Beer Bucket

$15.00

MIXED Beer- Singles

$3.00

Wine Coolers/Flavored Beer

Wine Coolers- Bucket

$10.00

Wine Coolers- Singles

$2.00

Modelo

Modelo-Buckets

$18.75

Modelo- Singles

$3.75

Daiquiris

1- 16oz Daiquiri

$6.00

2- 16oz Daiquiris for $10

$10.00

1- 32oz Daiquiri

$10.95

2- 32oz Daiquiris for $20

$20.00

SHOTS

Jello Shots- Singles

$1.25

Jello Shots- 12 or More

$1.00

EXTRA Shot

$1.25

GALLONS

1/2 Gallon

$20.95

1 Gallon

$39.95

MISC. Non-Alcoholic

Popsicles

$1.00

Cool Cups

$1.00

Slushie

$3.00

Water

$1.00

DISCOUNTS

Loyalty Discount- 16oz

$1.00

If customer card is provided, customer receives this discount on the 10th full price purchase

Loyalty Discount- 32oz

$5.95

Loyalty Discount- 1/2 Gallon

$15.95

If customer card is provided, customer receives this discount on the 10th full price purchase

Loyalty Discount- Gallon

$34.95

Soda

Soda

$1.00

Food

Combo 1-w Soda or Water

$8.00

Combo 2-w Beer

$10.00

Combo 3-Daiquiri

$12.00

Boudin or Sausage

$5.00

Nachos

$5.00

Chips and Dip

$3.00

Wings-6 pcs

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9741 Texas Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX 77563

Directions

