Go
Toast

Popover Bistro & Bakery

We love creating amazing food you'll tell your friends about! Our mission is to source local, healthy, organic products whenever possible. We have many gluten free, vegetarian and vegan options on our menu. Breakfast is served open to close!

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

928 Hopmeadow Street • $$

Avg 4 (375 reviews)

Popular Items

Lavender Lemonade$4.00
A La Carte
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Crispy Fried Chicken on a brioche roll with pickles, sriracha aioli
Basic Grilled Cheese$9.00
Sourdough Bread and vermont cheddar cheese
Buffalo Fried Chicken Wrap$13.00
Fried chicken, blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, buffalo sauce
Latte$4.50
Southerner$15.50
Our take on Chicken and Waffles! Gluten Free crispy fried chicken tops a waffle smothered in melted VT cheddar and crisp bacon then drizzled with Mikes Hot Honey sauce.
Southwest Bowl$16.00
chopped romaine, forbidden black rice, black beans, corn, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, grilled chicken, avocado
Simple Sammie$7.00
Bacon , VT Cheddar, Fried Egg on choice of Bread
Side house salad$4.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Intimate
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

928 Hopmeadow Street

Simsbury CT

Sunday8:30 am - 2:45 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:45 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:45 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:45 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:45 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:45 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 2:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Iron Horse Sports Bar & Peoples Choice Pizza

No reviews yet

Sports bar with 20 beers on tap and a delicious food menu!

Plan B

No reviews yet

So we had this idea. That food can bring people together in a bunch of different ways. Neighbors with neighbors. Locals with local ingredients. And bourbon lovers with bourbons worth loving.

LA JOYA Fresh Mexican

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

McLadden's

No reviews yet

ORDER NOW FROM OUR SIMSBURY PUB!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston