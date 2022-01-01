Popover Bistro & Bakery
We love creating amazing food you'll tell your friends about! Our mission is to source local, healthy, organic products whenever possible. We have many gluten free, vegetarian and vegan options on our menu. Breakfast is served open to close!
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
928 Hopmeadow Street • $$
928 Hopmeadow Street
Simsbury CT
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 2:45 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 2:45 pm
