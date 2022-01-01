Pop's Pizza & Sports Bar
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:59 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Location
817 E Nerge Rd, Roselle IL 60172
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Doctor Dogs - 253 E Irving Park Road
4.3 • 225
253 E Irving Park Road Roselle, IL 60172
View restaurant
Cofelo Corner - 342 E Irving Park Road
No Reviews
342 E Irving Park Road Roselle, IL 60172
View restaurant
Real Time Sports Bar - 1120 W. Devon Avenue
No Reviews
1120 W. Devon Avenue Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
View restaurant