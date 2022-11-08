BRAZIL EXPRESS GRILL imageView gallery
Latin American
Steakhouses

BRAZIL EXPRESS GRILL

1,381 Reviews

$$

1045 S Roselle Rd

Schaumburg, IL 60193

Popular Items

Cheese Bread (Pao de Queijo)

Appetizers

Chicken Croquettes (Coxinhas) Serves 50 People

Chicken Croquettes (Coxinhas) Serves 50 People

$200.00

Rain drops of fried goodness - filled with chicken 100 count.

Ham and Cheese Croquettes (Risoles) Serves 50 People

Ham and Cheese Croquettes (Risoles) Serves 50 People

$200.00

Smile shaped fried goodness - filled with ham and cheese 100 count.

Fried Yuca Or Cassava (Aimpim Frito)

Fried Yuca Or Cassava (Aimpim Frito)

$30.00+

Fried Yuca

Fried Polenta (Polenta Frita)

Fried Polenta (Polenta Frita)

$30.00+

Fried Polenta - made with corn flour

Cheese Bread (Pao de Queijo)

Cheese Bread (Pao de Queijo)

$24.00+

$24.00+

Special Order Appetizers - PLEASE ORDER WITH 48 HOURS IN ADVANCE

THIS ITEMS ARE AVAILABLE ONLY IN ORDERS WITH 48 HOURS IN ADVANCE

Shrimp Croquettes/Risoles de Camarao

$150.00

Smile shaped fried goodness-filled with shrimp - 100 Count - THIS ITEM IS AVAILABLE ONLY IN ORDERS WITH 48 HOURS IN ADVANCE

Beef Croquettes (Bolinhos de Carne)

Beef Croquettes (Bolinhos de Carne)

$100.00

Made with seasoned ground beef - 100 ct Serves 30 - THIS ITEM IS AVAILABLE ONLY IN ORDERS WITH 48 HOURS IN ADVANCE

Cheese Croquettes (Bolinhas de Queijo)

Cheese Croquettes (Bolinhas de Queijo)

$80.00

Little fried balls - filled with cheese - 100 ct - Serves 30 - THIS ITEM IS AVAILABLE ONLY IN ORDERS WITH 48 HOURS IN ADVANCE

Cod Croquettes (Bolinhos de Bacalhau)

Cod Croquettes (Bolinhos de Bacalhau)

$150.00

Portuguese inspired croquettes made with cod fish and potatoes - 100 ct - Serves 30 - THIS ITEM IS AVAILABLE ONLY IN ORDERS WITH 48 HOURS IN ADVANCE

Salads

House Green Salad

House Green Salad

$55.00+

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and corn.

Tropical Salad

Tropical Salad

$80.00+

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, purple cabbage, shredded carrots, pecans, apples, mandarin oranges

Rio Salad

Rio Salad

$65.00+

Mixed Greens, cherry tomatoes, hearts of palm, onions, cucumbers, black olives and croutons.

Catering Packages

Easy as 1-Choose your protein. 2-Choose your sides. 3-Choose your sauces. Served with choice of white or brown rice; black beans; lettuce, corn and tomatoes. Plus 1 Brazilian cheese bread per person.
Build your own Meal

Build your own Meal

Easy as 1-Choose your protein. 2-Choose your sides. 3-Choose your sauces. Served with choice of white or brown rice; black beans; lettuce, corn and tomatoes. Plus 1 Brazilian cheese bread per person.

Hot Entrees

Beef Stroganoff

Beef Stroganoff

$130.00+

Made with sauteed sirloin steak in savory sauce, served with white rice and house green salad.

Sirloin Steak with Onions

Sirloin Steak with Onions

$130.00+

Tender sirloin steak, served with white or brown rice, black or pinto beans, house green salad and side of brazilian vinaigrette sauce.

Brazilian Meat Balls

Brazilian Meat Balls

$120.00+

Made with seasoned ground beef in house tomato sauce, served with white rice and house green salad.

Chicken Stroganoff

Chicken Stroganoff

$130.00+

Made with sauteed cubed chicken breast in a savory sauce, served with white rice and house green salad.

Blackened Tilapia

Blackened Tilapia

$110.00+

Lemon-butter tilapia, served with white rice, garden salad and side of mango sauce.

Garlic Shrimp

Garlic Shrimp

$130.00+

Tasty sauteed garlic shrimp, served with white rice and steamed broccoli.

Pastas

Gnocchi a Brasileira

Gnocchi a Brasileira

$90.00+

Gnocchi made with a creamy cheese sauce.

Feijoada (Brazilian Black Beans)

The national dish of Brazil, made with black beans, beef, smoked pork, sausage and richly seasoned. Served with white rice, sauteed collard greens, farofa, fried yuca, slices of oranges and Brazilian vinaigrette sauce.
Feijoada

Feijoada

$150.00+

The national dish of Brazil, made with black beans, beef, smoked pork, sausage and richly seasoned. Served with white rice, sauteed collard greens, farofa, fried yuca, slices of oranges and Brazilian vinaigrette sauce.

Sides

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$50.00+

$50.00+
Brazilian Black Beans

Brazilian Black Beans

$60.00+

Made with black beans, beef, smoked pork, sausage and richly seasoned.

White Rice

White Rice

$50.00+
Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$50.00+
Tabbouleh Salad

Tabbouleh Salad

$90.00+

Middle-eastern inspired salad, made with wheat flour, parsley, cucumbers, tomatoes, peppers and red onions

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$90.00+

Refreshing and light salad

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$90.00+

Potato Salad that is lightened up with some Brazilian flavors and light mayo

Apple Salad

Apple Salad

$90.00+

Cubed fresh apples, celery, raisins, corn, peas, and light mayo

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$90.00+

Shredded chicken breast, tomatoes, onions, peppers, raisins, peas, corn and light mayo

Desserts

Brazilian Flan

Brazilian Flan

$60.00+

Our own recipe, homemade custard served with delicious golden caramel sauce

Special Order Desserts - ITEMS ARE AVAILABLE ONLY WITH 48 HOURS IN ADVANCE ORDERS

Chocolate Fudge Truffles (Brigadeiros) - THIS ITEMS ARE AVAILABLE ONLY IN ORDERS WITH 48 HOURS IN ADVANCE

Chocolate Fudge Truffles (Brigadeiros) - THIS ITEMS ARE AVAILABLE ONLY IN ORDERS WITH 48 HOURS IN ADVANCE

$60.00+

$60.00+
Coconut Truffles - Beijinho - THIS ITEMS ARE AVAILABLE ONLY IN ORDERS WITH 48 HOURS IN ADVANCE

Coconut Truffles - Beijinho - THIS ITEMS ARE AVAILABLE ONLY IN ORDERS WITH 48 HOURS IN ADVANCE

$60.00+

$60.00+

Beverages

Guarana (Brazilian Soda) (Can)

Guarana (Brazilian Soda) (Can)

$30.00+

Soda made from the Guarana fruit found in the Amazon-Brazil. It has a delicious fruity taste.

Coke (Can)

$25.00+

Coke Diet (Can)

$25.00+

Sprite (Can)

$25.00+

Extras

Disposables

Disposables

$5.00+

Weekend Family Meals

1 - Brazilian BBQ Ready to Eat

$110.00

Serves 2 to 5 people Our Gaucho Chef will do the grilling. Includes: 8 ct Garlic Prime Sirloin (Picanha) 8 ct Filet Mignon wrap with Bacon 5 ct Brazilian sausages 5 ct Seasoned chicken drumsticks

2 - Brazilian BBQ Ready to Eat

$220.00

Serves 6 to 10 people Our Gaucho Chef will do the grilling. Includes: 16 ct Garlic Prime Sirloin (Picanha) 16 ct Filet Mignon wrap with Bacon 10 ct Brazilian sausages 10 ct Seasoned chicken drumsticks

3 - Brazilian BBQ Ready to Eat

$170.00

Serves 2 to 5 people Includes: 8 ct Garlic Prime Sirloin (Picanha) 8 ct Filet Mignon Wrapped with Bacon 5 ct Brazilian Sausages 5 ct Seasoned Chicken Drumsticks Rio Green Salad (Fresh lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and Hearts of Palm); Seasoned White Rice; Brazilian Black Beans (Feijoada) * Pick one: Mashed Potatoes or Potato Salad.

4 - Brazilian BBQ Ready to Eat

$330.00

Serves 6 to 10 people Includes: 16 ct Garlic Prime Sirloin (Picanha) 16 ct Filet Mignon wrapped with bacon 10 ct Brazilian sausages 10 ct Seasoned chicken drumsticks Rio Green Salad (Fresh lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and Hearts of Palm); Seasoned White Rice; Brazilian Black Beans (Feijoada) * Pick one: Mashed Potatoes or Potato Salad.

5 - Beef or Chicken Stroganoff

$80.00+

Includes: Chicken or Beef Stroganoff, Seasoned White Rice, Tropical Salad (Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, purple cabbage, shredded carrots, pecans, apples, mandarin oranges), Steamed Broccoli.

6 - Garlic Shrimp

$100.00+

Includes: Shrimp sautéed in a savory garlic sauce, Seasoned White Rice, Tropical Salad (Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, purple cabbage, shredded carrots, pecans, apples, mandarin oranges), Steamed Broccoli.

7 - DIY Brazilian Cookout

$120.00

Serves 2 to 5 people Includes: 2 lb Raw Prime Sirloin Steak, 2 lb Raw Top Sirloin Steaks, 5 ct Raw Brazilian Sausage, 5 ct Raw Seasoned chicken drumsticks, 1 lb Sea salt rocks

8 - DIY Brazilian Cookout

$210.00

Serves 6 to 10 people Includes: 4 lb Raw Prime Sirloin Steak, 4 lb Raw Top Sirloin Steaks, 10 ct Raw Brazilian Sausage, 10 ct Raw Seasoned chicken drumsticks, 1 lb Sea salt rocks

ADD MORE TO YOUR PACKAGE

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Redefining the Brazilian Experience

Website

Location

1045 S Roselle Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60193

Directions

Gallery
BRAZIL EXPRESS GRILL image

