Latin American
Steakhouses
BRAZIL EXPRESS GRILL
1,381 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Redefining the Brazilian Experience
Location
1045 S Roselle Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60193
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Chicago Prime Steakhouse - 1444 E Algonquin Road
4.3 • 857
1444 E Algonquin Road Schaumburg, IL 60173
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Schaumburg
Chicago Prime Steakhouse - 1444 E Algonquin Road
4.3 • 857
1444 E Algonquin Road Schaumburg, IL 60173
View restaurant