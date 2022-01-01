Go
Pour 54 Taphouse

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

615 Main Street • $$$

Avg 4.9 (104 reviews)

Popular Items

Chopped Cucumber Caprese Salad$7.00
Fresh sliced mozzarella, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Seasoned Grape Tomatoes, Served with a Balsamic Glaze Drizzle , Thinly Sliced Basil and Shaved Parmesan Cheese on top.
6X6 Pour 54 Detroit Style Pan Pizza (Feeds 1)
Pour 54 Hand Tossed Pizzas
Our Signature thin crust pie is a 10" Round.
10" Gluten Free Pizza
Spinach Artichoke Sweet Potato Flat Bread$9.00
GF Sweet potato flat bread smothered in spinach artichoke dip and parmesan toasted to perfection.
Pub Pretzel$9.00
Bavarian Pub Pretzels served with your choice of two dipping sauces.
8x10 Pour 54 Detroit Style Pan Pizza (Feeds 2)
1/2 lb. Boneless Chicken Wing$7.50
1 lb. Bone-in Chicken Wing$15.50
Caesar Salad$5.00
FRESH ROMAINE TOSSED WITH OUR SIGNATURE HOUSE CAESAR AND TOPPED WITH HOMEMADE CROUTONS AND PARMESAN.
Attributes and Amenities

QR Codes
Online Ordering

Location

615 Main Street

Rapid City SD

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

