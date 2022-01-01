Prima Cucina Italiana
Come in and enjoy!
103 W Federal St
Location
103 W Federal St
Youngstown OH
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Gringo's
Come in and enjoy!
V2 Wine Bar and Trattoria by Vernon
Come in and enjoy!
Avalon Downtown Pizzeria
We specialize in handcrafted pizza. Our dough is a unique style made fresh daily, finished with only the freshest of toppings. Pizza is what we do BEST!
The Takeout
Southern Cuisine