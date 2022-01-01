Go
Prinos Mediterranean Grill

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

7690 Dorchester Blvd • $$

Avg 4.2 (394 reviews)

Popular Items

Roasted Potatoes
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$4.99
Falafel wrap$7.75
Rice Pudding$3.50
Hummus$4.99
Mixed Grilled Meat Platter$23.99
Chicken Rice Bowl$11.99
Mixed Veg
Crab Dip Fries$7.99
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

7690 Dorchester Blvd

Hanover MD

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
