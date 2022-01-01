Go
The Pub at North Coast Brewing Company

Open today 11:30 AM - 9:00 PM

444 N Main St

Fort Bragg, CA 95437

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

LAVA CAKE$10.00
Moist chocolate cake, enrobed in chocolate and filled with a truffle. Served warm, unleashing a rush of molten chocolate
SCRIMSHAW FISH AND CHIPS$20.00
Local rock cod, Scrimshaw beer batter, Old No. 38 tartar sauce, coleslaw and pub fries.
SCRIMSHAW 1/2 FISH & 1/2 SHRIMP$22.00
Rock Cod, Pacific Shrimp, Scrimshaw beer batter, Old No. 38 tartar sauce, cocktail sauce, coleslaw and pub fries
CAROLINA PULLED PORK SANDWICH$14.00
Pulled Roundman's smoked Boston pork butt in our Piedmont-style tangy sauce on a brioche bun and topped with coleslaw and a pickle spear
KIDS BUTTERED PASTA$6.00
Penne pasta tossed in butter
B.L.A.T.$16.00
Roundman's bacon, crisp lettuce, avocado and tomato with Red Seal aioli on a pretzel bun
SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SANDWICH$17.00
Mary's free range grilled chicken breast, seared poblano pepper, bacon, pepper jack cheese and chipotle aioli on a sourdough roll, served with black bean salsa and chips
BREW HOUSE BURGER$16.00
All-natural grass fed beef from John Ford Ranch in Willits, Red Seal onion-bacon jam, lettuce, tomato, and red onions on a pretzel bun, served with a pickle spear
GARLIC WAFFLE FRIES$12.00
Criss-cut seasoned fries tossed in white truffle oil, garlic, parmesan and green onions
CAESAR SIDE SALAD$9.00
Romaine lettuce, croutons, anchovy, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing
All hours

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm

Location

444 N Main St, Fort Bragg CA 95437

