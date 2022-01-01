Go
Toast

Public Bar

Come in and enjoy!

1214 18th St NW B

No reviews yet

Popular Items

CUPID PUNCH PITCHER$25.00
PITCHER $25
GLASS $8
2 Liters Weihenstephaner Vitus$29.99
nice and cold 2L growler 7.7% ABV German beer
SOTO SHUFFLE STRIPS$12.00
Chicken strips served with fries, a choice of dipping sauce and postseason swagger/greatness
PRETZELS UNITED 16oz$10.00
16 oz. Pretzels, served with mustard or bier cheese to be consumed on any pitch
CHASE'S CHIPOTLE CHICKEN WRAP$12.00
Breaded chicken, slaw, chipotle mayo; sacked w/ a spinach tortilla and fries
2 Liters Paulaner hefeweizer$29.99
nice and cold 2L growler 5.5% ABV German beer
2 Liters Shoffer grapefruit$29.99
nice and cold 2L growler 2.5% ABV German radler beer
PRETZELS UNITED 32oz$20.00
32 oz. Pretzels, served with mustard or bier cheese to be consumed on any pitch
2 Liters Radeberger pilsner$29.99
nice and cold 2L growler 4.8% ABV German beer
CAPTAIN OVI BURGER$12.00
(The Great) 8 oz. patty with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and slap shot fries
*add bacon/egg/avocado $1.50 each

Location

1214 18th St NW B

Washington DC

Sunday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

St.Arnold's Mussel Bar

No reviews yet

Our very own BBQ style developed over a decade of experience. Rooted in tradition, we smoke over Oak as low and slow as possible.

Fedwich

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Residents Cafe & Bar

No reviews yet

Residents is a casual chic cafe & bar with an outdoor patio serving brunch, dinner and well crafted cocktails.

Madhatter

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston