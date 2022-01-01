Go
Pine Cone Cafe

1251 Eaton RD

Popular Items

French Fries$4.00
KP Burger$12.00
Served on a grilled brioche roll with lettuce and tomato.
Chicken Fingers$9.00
Grilled Cheese$6.50
Grilled American cheese on choice of High Crown White or Wheat bread.
Hot Dog$4.50
6" all beef hot dog served on a bun.
Mozzarella Sticks W/ Marinara$8.50
Aquafina$2.50
Jumbo Pretzels$4.00
Turkey Ciabatta$11.50
Served with cheddar cheese, red onion and chimmichurri aioli on ciabatta roll.
Cheese Pizza Slice$4.50
Location

Madison NH

Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
