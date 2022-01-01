Go
Cuban Kitchen, home of the Best Cubano

Bringing quick but authentically flavored Cuban cuisine to the Bay Area since 2015! Proud Female & Family Owned Latina Business

SANDWICHES

3799 S EL CAMINO REAL • $$

Avg 4.8 (3485 reviews)

Popular Items

Tostones$2.00
Pulled Pork - Lechón
served with your choice of two sides, please select from the available options
Garlic Chicken - Pollito Mojito
1/2 lb of juicy, garlic-citrus chicken, hand-trimmed & marinated by our chefs served with your choice of two sides, please select from the available options
Yuca Fries$2.00
Chicken Empanada$4.50
Burrito$11.99
Burritos come with your choice of meat/veg, rice & beans, CK's Pickled Pico, chopped lettuce and default sauces: GTMO & GHBBQ.
Angry Fries - Patatas Bravas$2.99
the "Best" Cubano S'wich$13.99
ham, pork, mojo, cheese, mustard, pickle
Beef Empanada$4.50
*contains nutmeg
Maduros$2.00
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
3799 S EL CAMINO REAL

SAN MATEO CA

Sunday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
