525 N Main St • $

Avg 4.4 (859 reviews)

Popular Items

Flauta (1)$2.50
Corn tortilla stuffed with meat and deep fried.
13. Big Lunch Burrito$8.50
A big burrito stuffed with rice, beans, and your choice of steak or grilled chicken with melted cheese on top. Served with guacamole, lettuce and sour cream.
Quesadilla$3.99
Quesadilla with white american cheese.
71. Seafood Enchiladas$13.50
Three cheese or bean enchiladas covered with grilled shrimp, scallops, and imitation crab. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, and sour cream.
Chicken Soup$5.75
Bowl of homemade chicken broth with generous shredded chicken breast and rice. Served with pico de gallo on the side.
46. Shrimp Fajita$16.00
Fresh grilled shrimp, cooked with green peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and 3 flour tortillas.
Kids Crispy Chicken Tenders (3)$4.50
50. Beef Steak Ranchero$17.00
12 oz. T-bone steak cooked with special ranchero sauce. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, and 3 flour tortillas.
Kids Soft Taco$4.50
Apple Chimichanga$4.25
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

525 N Main St

Orrville OH

Sunday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

