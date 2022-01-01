Go
Toast

Quebrada Baking Co

Your neighborhood bakery serving coffee and baked goods, fresh daily!

272 Washington Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sugared Shortbread$1.87
Our buttery, colorful shortbread cookies in fun holiday shapes. Choice of: Trees, Stars, Santa Hats, Frosty Faces, Mittens, Bells, Snowflakes
Petite Blueberry Scone$2.10
Petite Chocolate$2.57
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.64
Petite Classic Almond$2.57
Snickerdoodle Cookie$1.64
Petite Raspberry$2.57
Blueberry Scone$3.74
Petite Plain$1.87
Gingerbread person$1.87
See full menu

Location

272 Washington Street

Wellesley MA

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Cottage Wellesley

No reviews yet

Since 2007, The Cottage Wellesley has been a go-to, full-service, casual dining restaurant in Wellesley, MA for guests looking for fresh, clean, coastal cuisine with the comfort and warmth of New England hospitality. The Cottage Owners, John and Laura Wolfe, aim for the restaurant to be a dependable, comfortable, every-day eatery offering lunch and dinner daily and brunch on Sundays. The Cottage strives to bring fresh and honest product to the menu, sourcing local whenever possible, and pushes the creative culinary scene in Boston’s metro-west suburbs.

Cafe Mangal

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rice Burg

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wellesley Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston