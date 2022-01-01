Go
Toast

Quesadillas Mexican Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

249 Church Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Rice$2.99
Tradicional Fajitas For 1$15.99
Chimichanga$13.99
Enchilada A La Carte$2.99
Cheese Dip$4.50
Rice$2.50
Tamale A La Carte$2.99
Nachos Fajitas$12.99
Taco Salad$10.99
Hard Shell Taco A La Carte$2.99
See full menu

Location

249 Church Street

Amherst OH

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Barra tacos + cocktails - Amherst

No reviews yet

modern Mexican | craft cocktails

Ziggys Pub & Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cole's Public House -DONT USE

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cork Tree Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston