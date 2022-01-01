Go
Quito's Restaurant

Established in 1954 as a clam shack. Joanna Quito (Albert Quito's mother) would sell fish 'n chips on Fridays. Albert Quito saw the potential of Bristol and the beautiful location as an opportunity to develop the restaurant into something really special. Now Quito's hosts over 32 tables and is open 9 months out of the year. We specialize in local fresh seafood done with an italian flare.

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

411 Thames Street • $$

Avg 3.8 (790 reviews)

Popular Items

Lobster Roll Warm with Butter$33.00
Fresh hand-picked lobster meat sautéed in warm melted butter and served in a toasted brioche bun. Served with one side choice
Lobster Bisque$8.00
Our lobster bisque is creamy and full of large pieces of fresh lobster meat.
Fish'n Chip$19.00
Cod, deep fried in a light batter, served with French fries & coleslaw. Served with a side of tartar sauce.
New England Chowder
We make our New England chowder with Native littleneck and quahogs adding just the right amount of potatoes, celery, parsley, white onion, and cream
Rhode Island Chowder
Our Rhode Island chowder is always gluten free made with native littlenecks and quahogs, diced potatoes, white onions, parsley, celery and clam broth
Take Out Special$36.00
Please choose two styles of chowder; We have three types of chowder all made in house, creamy New England style chowder, clear clam broth based Rhode Island chowder or our Manhattan chowder which is also a broth based chowder with the addition of tomatoes and Italian spices
Six Clam Cakes$5.95
A rhode island favorite, our signature fried dough filled with fresh clams, fried until golden brown
Clam Cakes Dozen$9.95
A rhode island favorite, our signature fried dough filled with fresh clams, fried until golden brown
Lobster Roll Chilled Mayo$33.00
Fresh hand-picked lobster meat, tossed with just a taste of mayonnaise and seasoned with a touch of dill. Served with your choice of one side
Fish Tacos$17.00
Pan-seared cod, served in a grilled corn tortilla shell with, cabbage, diced tomatoes, drizzled with organic lemon aioli
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

411 Thames Street

Bristol RI

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

