Rang Indian Bistro

Every meal at Rang is served with friendly, and professional service by our award winning wait staff. Our servers are always ready to help you with the menu, and along with the food will make your dining experience a memorable one.

6 Central Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (883 reviews)

Mint Chutney$2.95
Naan$3.50
Chicken Tikka Masala (Lunch)$9.95
Mango Chutney$2.95
Coke$2.95
Mango Lassi$4.95
Tandoori Roti$3.50
Rang Chef Salad$8.95
Iced Masala Chai$3.50
Gingrale$2.95
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

6 Central Street

Stoneham MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
FridayClosed
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
