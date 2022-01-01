Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian

Curry Express - Somerville

785 Reviews

$$

147B Highland Ave

Somerville, MA 02143

Popular Items

Onion Naan
Chicken 65
Rogan Josh

Hot Appetizers

Vegetable Samosa

$4.50

Veg Pakora

$4.50

Aloo Tikki

$4.50

Lasooni Gobi

$7.95

Chicken 65

$8.95

Chicken Pakora

$7.95

Gobi 65

$8.95

Medhu Bada

$7.95

Idli Sambar

$7.95

Mozzarella sticks

$6.50

Chicken Finger

$6.50

Chats /Cold Appetizer

Aloo Tiki Chat

$6.95

Vegetable Samosa Chat

$6.95

Aloo Papri Chat

$6.95

Chicken Chat

$7.95

Bhel Poori

$6.95

Pani Poori

$8.95

Soup & Salad

Mulligatawny Soup

$4.50

Mushroom Soup

$4.50

Chicken Soup

$5.95

Coconut Soup

$4.50

Fresh Garden Salad

$7.95

Spinach Salad

$5.99Out of stock

Paneer

Paneer Tiki Masala

$14.95

Paneer Saag

$14.95

Paneer Korma

$14.95

Paneer Vindaloo

$14.95

Paneer Do-Piaza

$14.95

Paneer Curry

$14.95

Paneer Madras

$14.95

Chicken

Chicken Curry

$15.95

Chicken Tiki Masala

$15.95

Chicken Saag

$15.95

Chicken Korma

$15.95

Chicken Vindaloo

$15.95

Chicken Madras

$15.95

Chicken Do.Pazza

$15.95

Lamb

Lamb Curry

$16.95

Lamb Tiki Masala

$16.95

Lamb Saag

$16.95

Lamb Korma

$16.95

Lamb Vindaloo

$16.95

Lamb Madras

$16.95

Lamb Do-pazza

$16.95

Goat

Goat Curry

$16.95

Goat Tiki Masala

$16.95

Goat Saag

$16.95

Goat Korma

$16.95

Goat Vindaloo

$16.95

Goat Madras

$16.95

Goat Do.pazza

$16.95

Shrimp

Shrimp Curry

$16.95

Shrimp Tiki Masala

$16.95

Shrimp Saag

$16.95

Shrimp Shrimp Korma

$16.95

Shrimp Vindaloo

$16.95

Shrimp Madras

$16.95

Shrimp Do-pazza

$16.95

Everyday Curry Specials

Chili Shrimp

$16.95

Cashew Gobi Matar

$14.95

Bhindi Aloo

$14.95

Methi Chicken

$15.95

Green Chili chicken

$15.95

Chicken Keema Matar

$15.95

Salmon Tikka Masala

$16.95

Rogan Josh

$16.95

Breads/Naan

Aloo Naan

$4.50

Aloo Paratha

$4.50

Broccoli Naan

$4.50

Tandoori Roti

$3.75

Chili Garlic Naan

$3.95

Garlic Nan

$3.95

Nan

$3.75

Onion Naan

$4.50

Peshawari Naan

$4.50

Plain Paratha

$3.75

Chapati

$3.75

Momo Dumplings

Chicken Momo

$9.95

Vegetable Momo

$8.95

Lamb Momo

$10.95

Choila

$8.95

special momo

Indo Chinese

Lollipop Chicken

$10.95

Chili Paneer

$9.95

Vegetable Manchurian

$13.95

Chicken Manchurian

$14.95

Hakka Noodles

Vegetarian Hakka Noodles

$13.95

Chicken Hakka Noodles

$14.95

Shrimp Hakka Noodles

$15.95

Lamb Hakka Noodles

$15.95

Goat Hakka Noodles

$15.95

Vegetable Entrees

Aloo Mutter

$14.95

Saag Panner

$14.95

Aloo Gobhi

$14.95

Kabuli Chana Masala

$14.95

Dal Maharani

$14.95

Navratan Korma

$14.95

Paneer Korma

$14.95

Yellow Dal Tadka

$14.95

Baigan Bharta

$14.95

Malai Kofta

$14.95

Aloo Chole

$14.95

Aloo Palak

$14.95

Mutter Paneer

$14.95

Veg Tikka Masala

$14.95

Chana Saag

$14.95

Chana Saag

$14.95

Vegetable Vindaloo

$14.95

Vegetable Tikka Masala

$14.95

Bhindi Masala

$14.95

Aloo Rajma

$14.95

Mushroom Curry

$14.95

Wings

Masala Wings

$10.95

Curry Express Special Wings

$10.95

Side Orders

Raita

$2.50

Mixed Pickle

$2.50

Mango Chutney

$2.25

Basmati Rice

$2.99

Plain Yogurt

$2.50

Papadum

$2.25

Chili Paneer

$8.95

Masala sauce

$8.00

Jeera Aloo

$8.95

Masala Fries

$3.99

Spicy Fries

$4.49

Desserts

Kheer

$2.50

Gulab Jamun

$2.50

Cheesecake

$3.95

Chocolate Cake

$3.95

Tiffin To Go

Veggie Tiffin Box

$12.95

Non-Veggie Tiffin Box

$13.95

Tandoori Entrees

Salmon Tikka

$17.95

Malai Chicken Tikka

$15.95

Tandoori Chicken

$15.95

Seekh Kebab

$16.95

Rice Specialties

Vegetable Biryani

$14.95

Chicken Biryani

$15.95

Lamb Biryani

$16.95

Shrimp Biryani

$16.95

Goat Biryani

$16.95

Curry Express Special Biriyani

$17.95

Lemon Rice

$12.95

Halal Burrito & Roll-Ups

Chicken Tikka Halal Burrito

$12.95

Paneer Tikka Halal Burrito

$11.95

Lamb Kabab Halal Burrito

$13.95

Paneer Tikka Roll-up

$11.95

Lamb Tikka Roll-up

$13.95

Chicken Tikka Roll-up

$12.95

Fried Rice

Vegetarian Fried Rice

$13.95

Chicken Fried Rice

$14.95

Shrimp Fried Rice

$15.95

Lamb Fried Rice

$15.95

Goat Fried Rice

$15.95

Beverages

Cococola

$2.25

DD French Vanila

$3.25

DD Mocha

$3.25

Can soda

$1.50

Fanta

$2.25

Fruit Juice

$2.50

Honest Tea

$2.25

Limca

$2.25

Mango Lassi

$3.25

Masala Tea

$1.99

Strawberry Lassi

$3.25

Sweet Lassi

$2.49

Thums up

$2.25

Vitamin Water

$2.25

Water

$1.50
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We offer fast casual Indian, Indo-Chinese dishes.

Location

147B Highland Ave, Somerville, MA 02143

Directions

