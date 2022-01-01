Go
Rasta Kitchen

Jamaican food with a twist.

618 W Maple Ave (Front Store)

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Jerk Wings (5)$7.50
Sweet Chili Fried Shrimp$17.00
Cabbage$3.00
Jerk Chicken$14.00
Jerk Wings (10)$15.00
White Meat Jerk Chicken$14.00
Carrot Cake$4.00
Rum Cake$5.00
Jerk Chicken$6.00
Macaroni & Cheese$3.00
Location

618 W Maple Ave (Front Store)

Merchantville NJ

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
