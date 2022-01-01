Ray's Seafood Market inc
Come in and enjoy!
7 Pinecrest Drive
Popular Items
Location
7 Pinecrest Drive
Essex VT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
BURGER BAR & GRILL
The ultimate burger experience!
Martone's Market and Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
The Mad Taco
Currently we are only offering a small express menu here, not our full menu here. If you want something not on this menu please call the shop at 802-662-5098 to place your order, or come on in.
Paired with the finest craft beer around, we use the best local and regional ingredients to create from scratch our not-to-be-missed hot sauces, house-smoked meats and so much more.