Ray's Seafood Market inc

7 Pinecrest Drive

Popular Items

Lemon Wedge$0.25
Shrimp Basket
Clam (Strip) Basket
Fish N' Chips Basket
Our Fish & Chips are Fresh Scrod & Fries
and comes with Tartar Sauce, Cole Slaw, Roll & Butter
Clam (Strip) (Side)
Fried Haddock Basket
New England Clam
Our own Homemade Daily New England Clam Chowder Ingredients: Clams, Clam Juice, Onion , Potato, Celery, Cream & Spices
Lobster Roll$16.95
Coleslaw$1.75
Captain's Special Basket$23.88
Location

Essex VT

Essex VT

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
