Rebellion NC

Inspired by the Whiskey Rebellion of 1792; Rebellion is like the American Spirit - bold.
Locations in Arlington & FXBG, VA & Wilmington, NC. Coming Soon to Leesburg, VA.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

15 S. Front St • $$

Avg 4.9 (231 reviews)

Popular Items

TORTILLA CHIPS$2.00
FRIES SIDE$4.50
POUND GROUND BEEF$4.00
POUND BACON$6.00
MAMA'S MAC- FAMILY MEAL-(FRI)$18.00
REBELLION$16.00
WINGS$14.00
POUND CHICKEN TENDERS$3.50
BRUSSEL CAESAR$9.00
KRAMERS BIG ASS PRETZEL$14.00
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

15 S. Front St

Wilmington NC

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
