Red Gravy

Fresh. Modern. Italian.
Come experience the tradition and flavors of Italian cuisine from "The Hill" in St. Louis. Classic Italian-American staples are honored with traditional recipes and inspired flavors. Offering delicious starters, over 15 fresh pasta dishes, amazing entrees and St. Louis-style thin crust pizzas. The decor features beautiful, original, high tin-ceilings, brick and reclaimed barn-wood walls with a gorgeous bar and even a private room that seats up to 50. Signature cocktails, local draft beers and a fantastic wine list with 18 offerings by the glass round out the beverage program. Friendly servers are happy to guide your dining experience to meet your needs. Every menu item is cooked fresh, to-order and we even bake our own bread & desserts. We can prepare any meal to suite food allergies or chosen lifestyles.
Come and see why this is the best choice for Italian food in Downtown Colorado Springs.

PIZZA

23 S Tejon St • $$

Avg 4.3 (1598 reviews)

Popular Items

Spaghetti Meatballs$18.25
Tomato Cream Sauce, Grated Parmesan, Parsley
*Meatballs contain Gluten, Egg & Dairy*
Chicken Parmesan$21.25
Breaded & Baked, Marinara Sauce, Provel Cheese, Parmesan, Angel Hair Pasta
Toasted Ravioli$10.75
Beef-filled, Parmesan, Bolognese Sauce
Red Gravy Mix$13.50
Choose any half order of Pasta, and a Soup or Salad.
Family Meal$49.95
Choose any salad option and any pasta option. Complimentary Lemon Cookies. Serves 4 to 6 people.
Red Gravy Salad$6.75
Mixed Greens, Shaved Red Onion, Pimiento, Parmesan, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Baked Lasagna$19.25
Ground Beef, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Bolognese Sauce
*Cannot be made Gluten Free*
Plasticware
Fettuccini Alfredo$17.25
Made to order with Cream, Butter, and Grated Parmesan.
Cheese Garlic Bread$9.25
Crusty Italian Bread, Provel Cheese Blend, Garlic Butter, Tomato Bisque
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

23 S Tejon St

Colorado Springs CO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
