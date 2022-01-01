Red Gravy
Fresh. Modern. Italian.
Come experience the tradition and flavors of Italian cuisine from "The Hill" in St. Louis. Classic Italian-American staples are honored with traditional recipes and inspired flavors. Offering delicious starters, over 15 fresh pasta dishes, amazing entrees and St. Louis-style thin crust pizzas. The decor features beautiful, original, high tin-ceilings, brick and reclaimed barn-wood walls with a gorgeous bar and even a private room that seats up to 50. Signature cocktails, local draft beers and a fantastic wine list with 18 offerings by the glass round out the beverage program. Friendly servers are happy to guide your dining experience to meet your needs. Every menu item is cooked fresh, to-order and we even bake our own bread & desserts. We can prepare any meal to suite food allergies or chosen lifestyles.
Come and see why this is the best choice for Italian food in Downtown Colorado Springs.
PIZZA
23 S Tejon St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
23 S Tejon St
Colorado Springs CO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Ephemera
Come in and enjoy!
The Garden
Local Drinks, Local Food
XOXO
Come in and enjoy!
The Carter Payne
Home of Local Relic Artisan Ales, Crusade Wine Bar, Araucana Bespoke Cocktails, Immerse Cuisine, BFD, and The Cellar