Red Rooster
Red Rooster is a new interpretation of the classic neighborhood tavern with all local taps, eclectic wines, and classic cocktails. It’s a gathering place that is inviting and comfortable with a focus on community.
Our menus highlight the best of the seasons. All our eggs, chicken, pork, and beef are 100% pasture-raised and sourced from small, sustainable local farms.
Popular Items
Location
3100 North Walker Avenue
Oklahoma City OK
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
