Red Rooster

Red Rooster is a new interpretation of the classic neighborhood tavern with all local taps, eclectic wines, and classic cocktails. It’s a gathering place that is inviting and comfortable with a focus on community.
Our menus highlight the best of the seasons. All our eggs, chicken, pork, and beef are 100% pasture-raised and sourced from small, sustainable local farms.

3100 North Walker Avenue

Popular Items

Fish & Chips$18.00
Stone Delicious IPA beer-battered Swai
house tartar sauce & malt vinegar
House chips (fried potatoes)
BLT$14.00
sourdough, tomatoes, greens, basil aioli, bacon
Rooster Burger$12.00
House bun, ground beef from BF Farms, mustard mayo aioli, house pickles, caramelized onions, cheddar & American cheese blend.
*Substitute the bun to make it Gluten Free
House Cut Fries$3.00
Veggie Burger$13.00
Veggie Burger- House Bun, black bean & beet burger, caramelized onions, avocado, whole grain mustard, pickles.
Substitute the bun to make it gluten-free and/or vegan
Buddha Bowl$14.00
Quinoa, wild mushrooms, market veggies, tahini vinaigrette, apricots
Gluten-free & Vegan
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Fried Chicken breast, house bun, chimichurri, gruyere, garlic aioli, bread & butter pickles
-Substitute the bun for Gluten Free option
Ward Family Farm Chicken- Pawnee, OK - free range, no steroids or hormones
Kids Chicken Fingers$10.00
Burger - Build Your Own$10.00
BF Farms grass-fed Beef, House Bun, choose your toppings.
Fingerlings
crispy & smashed fingerling potatoes, sea salt, garlic aioli - GF
Vegan option sub for Basil Aioli
Location

3100 North Walker Avenue

Oklahoma City OK

Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
