Go
Toast

Reed's Southside Tavern

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

9535 Park Meadows Dr • $$

Avg 4 (479 reviews)

Popular Items

Build-Your-Own-Burger$9.00
Choose from our all beef burger, chicken or veggie burger.
Served on a brioche roll with your choice of toppings..
(includes lettuce, tomato and onion and fries)
French Dip Sandwich$13.00
This sliced steak grilled with mushrooms and Swiss cheese.
Piled on a hoagie roll and served with au jus...
Side Ranch$0.50
Blackshirt BBQ Pork Sandwich$11.00
Slow smoked pork topped with our tangy BBQ sauce, French fries and sweet slaw...
World Famous Wings$15.00
A full pound of crispy chicken wings spun in your choice of our 7 signature sauces. Includes a side of ranch or blue cheese, carrots and celery
Cheese Steak Sandwich$13.00
Hand shaved steak grilled with peppers, onions and mushrooms.
Served on a hoagie roll and topped with our spicy queso...
Fish & Chips$13.00
house beer battered cod, deep fried and served with our hand cut fries and spicy tartar sauce
Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
Battered and deep fried mozzarella sticks. Served with marinara sauce
The Judge Burger$12.00
Our all beef burger on a brioche roll with avocado, bacon and melted mozzarella cheese...
Mini Big Dog Burrito$3.00
Mini version of our Big Dog Breakfast Burrito. Eggs, Green Chili, Cheddar Cheese and potatoes.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Sports
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

9535 Park Meadows Dr

Lone Tree CO

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

GQue - Lonetree

No reviews yet

Colorado's Only Championship BBQ Restaurant Featuring same day smoked all natural Meats. We are your BBQ catering Experts!

Lone Tree Grill

No reviews yet

Located inside the clubhouse at the Lone Tree Golf Club & Hotel, the Lone Tree Grill is open to the public seven days a week for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Enjoy weekday specials.
The Lone Tree Grill is perfect for golfers who want to grab a bite and a drink before or after a round of golf and for locals to enjoy a neighborhood dining experience.

Stuboys BBQ & Catering

No reviews yet

Stuboy's BBQ & Catering is dedicated to providing customers with the highest quality, scratch-made, slow-smoked BBQ around! This family owned/run business not only takes pride in the process of BBQ, but also giving back and supporting local communities!

Joy Sushi

No reviews yet

All-You-Can-Eat Sushi! Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston