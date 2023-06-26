Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Brewpubs & Breweries

Grange Hall Taste of Philly - Stall 2B

review star

No reviews yet

6575 Greenwood Plaza Blvd

Greenwood Village, CO 80111

FOOD

Cheesesteaks

Colorado's Best Cheesesteak for 30 years!

Original Philly

$10.99

Our original cheesesteak with onions & white American cheese served on a Liscio's roll.

Mushroom Philly

$11.19

Cheesesteak with onions, mushrooms & white American cheese served on a Liscio's roll.

Pepper Philly

$11.19

Cheesesteak with green bell peppers, onions & white American cheese served on a Liscio's roll.

Pizza Philly

$11.99

Our original cheesesteak with onions, melty provolone cheese, and pizza sauce served on a Liscio's roll.

Hoagie Philly

$11.79

Cheesesteak with onions, lettuce, tomato, and white American cheese served on a Liscio's roll.

The Works

$11.79

It's the "Woiks!" Cheesesteak with onions, mushrooms, green bell peppers, & white American cheese served on a Liscio's roll.

Hot Popper Philly

$11.99

A spicy cheesesteak with onions, jalapeño peppers, Frank's Red Hot, and cream cheese served on a Liscio's roll.

Green Chile Philly

$11.99

Cheesesteak with onions, hatch green chiles, and cheddar cheese on a Liscio's roll.

Kitchen Sink Philly

$11.99

Everything but the kitchen sink. Cheesesteak loaded with onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup, mayonnaise, and white American cheese. Served on a Liscio's roll.

Buffalo Chicken Philly

$11.49

Chicken cheesesteak with onions, Frank's Red Hot, white American cheese, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing. Served on a Liscio's roll.

Chicken Parm Philly

$11.99

Chicken cheesesteak with pizza sauce, provolone, and parmesan cheese. Served on a Liscio's roll.

Monterey Chicken Philly

$11.49

Chicken cheesesteak with onions, mushrooms, ranch dressing, and Swiss cheese. Served on a Liscio's roll.

Hot Roast Pork

A true Philly classic! We get the pork straight from Mastrocola's in Norristown, PA.

Italian Roast Pork Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Italian roast pork with provolone and parmesan cheeses, wilted spinach, garlic, and hot cherry peppers.

Large Roast Pork

$16.49Out of stock

Italian roast pork with provolone and parmesan cheeses, wilted spinach, garlic, and hot cherry peppers.

Sides & Shareables

Small French Fry

$1.99

It's french fries. You don't really need a description, do you?

Large French Fry

$4.49

French fries, and a lot of them! One full pound of French fried goodness!

Small Cheese Fries

$2.99

A small fry coverd in Cheez-Whiz!

Large Cheese Fries

$6.99

A large fry covered in Cheez-Whiz!

Cheesesteak Fries

$12.99

This platter of French fries is topped with our original cheesesteak and covered in drippy Cheez-Whiz deliciousness!

Loaded Cheesesteak Fries

$13.99

Platter of French fries topped with cheesesteak, onions, banana peppers, hot chopped cherry peppers, jalapeños, Hatch green chiles, and tomatoes covered in Cheez-Whiz!

Small Onion Ring

Small Onion Ring

$3.49

Beer-battered and fried onion rings

Large Onion Ring

Large Onion Ring

$8.99

Beer-battered and fried onion rings.

Small Fried Mushrooms

$4.49

Whole mushrooms battered and deep fried.

Large Fried Mushrooms

Large Fried Mushrooms

$8.99

One pound of battered and fried whole mushrooms

Desserts

Cannoli

Cannoli

$3.99+

Cannoli stuffed with delicious sweet chocolate chip filling and dusted with powdered sugar.

Brunch Cheesesteak

Hangover Helper Cheesesteak

$12.99Out of stock

Let's get it all in at once! A cheesesteak loaded with French fries, fried onions, hot banana peppers, Hatch green chiles, Cento hot cherry peppers, cheez-whiz, and topped off a basted egg.

DRINKS

Fountain Soda

Red Cup Soda

$3.00

Hank's Gourmet Sodas

Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.99

The flavor for Hank’s was developed from an old Philadelphia root beer recipe. Pure cane sugar and gourmet quality ingredients enhance the body, head, mouth feel, and flavor, creating the richest, smoothest and creamiest soda possible

Birch Beer

Birch Beer

$2.99

Born as a regional favorite from the Northeast that's similar to root beer, but crisper and more robust, Hank’s has updated the flavor with a “kick” of wintergreen and spice. Our hand-crafted Hank’s Birch Beer is adding fans nationwide

Vanilla Cream Soda

Vanilla Cream Soda

$2.99

A clear cream soda with a hint of vanilla flavor. Our Vanilla Cream has more body and flavor than many other plain cream sodas. Hank’s Vanilla Cream is yet another gourmet flavor recognized by soda connoisseurs nationwide

Black Cherry

Black Cherry

$2.99

Our Wishniak Black Cherry is another traditional flavor recreated by Hank’s. Wishniak is a style of dark cherry soda which is rich, creamy, full-bodied and very flavorful – a favorite of many culinary people

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Colorado's "Home of the Real Philly Cheesesteak!" for 30 years!

Website

Location

6575 Greenwood Plaza Blvd, Greenwood Village, CO 80111

Directions

