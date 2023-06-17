Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Brewpubs & Breweries

Grange Hall Bombshells

6575 Greenwood Plaza Blvd.

Greenwood Village, CO 80111

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Starters/Salads/Shareables

5 Star Starters

M-2's

M-2's

$14.95

4 southwest style egg rolls filled with tomato, black beans, corn, spinach, cheese, and chicken. Served with chipotle ranch.

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders

$12.95

Hand breaded chicken tenders and fries. Served with your choice of homestyle gravy, ranch or honey mustard.

Locked & Loaded Cheese Fries

Locked & Loaded Cheese Fries

$12.95

Crispy fries piled high, smothered with jack and cheddar cheese, topped off with bacon, chives, jalapenos. Served with ranch.

Bombshells Elote

$12.95

Deep fried corn on the cob, rolled in cilantro, parmesan cheese and chipotle seasoning. Topped with a cream sauce.

Bucket of Tots

$5.95

Bucket of Fries

$5.95

Bucket of Sweet Potato Fries

$5.95

Army Greens

The Bombshell

The Bombshell

$14.95

Grilled, blackened or fried chicken, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives and croutons. Served with your favorite dressing

The Pin Up Girl

The Pin Up Girl

$16.95

Fresh greens topped with cherry tomatoes, artichoke hearts, sweet pecans, dried cranberries, bleu cheese crumbles and fresh cucumbers. Served with a balsamic vinaigrette. Finished off with grilled chicken.

Aviators

B-17 Wings

B-17 Wings

$15.95+

Our delicious, crispy jumbo wings tossed in your favorite Bombshells sauce!

B-24 Liberator Wings

B-24 Liberator Wings

$14.95+

These boneless gems are guaranteed to fly off the plate

PT-109's

PT-109's

$14.95

Grilled or fried shrimp, served with your choice of sauce.

Main's

Off the Mess Hall

Jane Russell

Jane Russell

$12.95

Succulent grilled or fried chicken breast, juicy tomato, lettuce, Swiss Cheese and honey mustard on a toasted bun. Served with fries.

Carmen Miranda

Carmen Miranda

$13.95

A plump chicken breast grilled or fried to perfection, tossed in a spicy buffalo sauce and topped with Pepper Jack Cheese, lettuce and tomatoes. Served on a toasted bun with a side of fries.

Chicken Quesadillas

Chicken Quesadillas

$14.95

A flour tortilla filled with chicken, peppers, onions, and lots of Cheddar Cheese and grilled to perfection.

Veggie Quesadillas

Veggie Quesadillas

$12.95

A flour tortilla loaded with peppers, onions, mushrooms, lots of cheddar cheese and grilled to perfection.

Buffalo Chicken Ranch Quesadillas

$15.95

A flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken tossed in our buffalo sauce, peppers, onions, lots of cheddar cheese and grilled to perfection.

Cheese Quesadillas

$12.95

A flour tortilla filled with loads of cheddar cheese and grilled to perfection.

Pasta

Allied Chicken Penne Alfredo

Allied Chicken Penne Alfredo

$17.95

A heaping bowl of penne pasta tossed in our creamy alfredo sauce with fresh broccoli, topped with a grilled or blackened chicken breast and parmesan cheese. Served with garlic toast.

Renegade Pasta

Renegade Pasta

$19.95

A little cajun flair! Penne pasta tossed in a creamy spiced alfredo sauce with fresh broccoli and mushrooms, topped with blackened chicken and shrimp, served with garlic toast.

Kids/Desserts/Drinks/Extras

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.95

Served with Fries and a drink.

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.95

Served with fries and a drink.

Desserts

Fried Cheesecake

Fried Cheesecake

$9.95

Cheesecake and caramel wrapped in a flour tortilla, deep fried, tossed in cinnamon and sugar. Served with ice cream.

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$9.95

Topped with strawberry, caramel, or chocolate glaze.

6-Layer Chocolate Cake

6-Layer Chocolate Cake

$10.95

Layers and layers of chocolate heaven! Topped with chocolate glaze and whipped cream.

Bombshells Ice Cream Float

$4.95

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$3.00

IBC Root Beer Bottle

$3.00

Big Red Bottle

$3.00

Orange Crush Bottle

$3.00Out of stock

Fiji Water

$4.00

Robust Energy Drink

$4.00Out of stock

Extras

Extra 5 Grilled Shrimp

$6.95

Extra 5 Fried Shrimp

$6.95

Extra Alfredo Sauce

$3.95

Extra Cajun Alfredo Sauce

$3.95

Extra Garlic Toast

$1.25

Extra Dressing

$1.50

Extra Wing Sauce

$1.50

Side Guacamole

$2.00Out of stock

Side Fresh Cut Jalapenos

$1.50
Restaurant info

We offer an extensive menu with our focus being unique presentations and outstanding taste all complimented with a scratch kitchen and handmade approach.

Website

Location

6575 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Greenwood Village, CO 80111

Directions

