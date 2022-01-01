Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
Gastropubs

2 Penguins Tap and Grill

430 Reviews

$$

13065 E Briarwood Ave

Centennial, CO 80112

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken and Avocado
Crispy Thai Chicken Salad
Spicy Turkey Panini

Starters

2 Penguins Boneless Chicken Bites

2 Penguins Boneless Chicken Bites

$10.50

Our secret recipe fried chicken, comes with your choice of sauce; whiskey BBQ, Asian soy, traditional buffalo or whole grain honey mustard.

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Brussel Sprouts deep fried and drizzled with a balsamic vinegar glaze

Chile Cheese Fries

Chile Cheese Fries

$12.00

Pork green chile, Odell’s Rupture IPA spicy queso, tomato, fresh roasted jalapeño, green onion, & sour cream.

Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$7.50

House fried tortilla chips with our spicy Odell’s Rupture IPA spicy queso.

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

$8.50

Our house made roasted red pepper hummus served with grilled pita and veggies.

Nachos

Nachos

$8.50

Corn tortilla chips, spicy Odell’s Rupture IPA spicy queso, fresh roasted jalapeño, tomato, green onion, & sour cream. Add protein for an additional charge.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$9.00
Penguin Poutine

Penguin Poutine

$12.00

Crispy tater tots smothered in green chili topped with cheddar cheese and garnished with green onions.

Sliders

Sliders

$12.50

Come in orders of three for 9 (please no mix and match) Beef Sliders - beef patty with lettuce, tomato, comeback sauce and crispy onion straws. Al’s Fried Chicken Slider - signature recipe chicken, whole grain honey mustard and pickles. BLT Slider - hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo. BBQ Pork Sliders - slow roasted pork, whiskey BBQ sauce and coleslaw.

Spinach Dip

Spinach Dip

$10.00

A creamy blend of spinach, cream cheese, Parmesan cheese and roasted jalapeño served warm with grilled pita.

These Bites are Loaded

These Bites are Loaded

$14.50

Our 2 Penguins chicken bites, smothered with Odell’s Rupture IPA spicy queso, then topped with our homemade green chile.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Fresh wings tossed with your choice of whiskey BBQ, Asian soy, OR traditional buffalo.

TBL Brussel Sprouts

$16.50

Brussel Sprouts deep fried and drizzled with a balsamic vinegar glaze

2 Penguins Boneless Chicken Bites-Table

$30.00

Our secret recipe fried chicken, comes with your choice of sauce; whiskey BBQ, Asian soy, traditional buffalo or whole grain honey mustard.

Chile Cheese Fries - Table

$20.00

Pork green chile, Odell’s Rupture IPA spicy queso, tomato, fresh roasted jalapeño, green onion, & sour cream.

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus - Table

$16.00

Our house made roasted red pepper hummus served with grilled pita and veggies.

Nachos - Table

Nachos - Table

$16.00

Corn tortilla chips, spicy Odell’s Rupture IPA spicy queso, fresh roasted jalapeño, tomato, green onion, & sour cream. Add protein for an additional charge.

Onion Rings-Table

$16.50
Spinach Dip - Table

Spinach Dip - Table

$18.00

A creamy blend of spinach, cream cheese, Parmesan cheese and roasted jalapeño served warm with grilled pita.

These Bites are Loaded - Table

$39.50

Our 2 Penguins chicken bites, smothered with Odell’s Rupture IPA spicy queso, then topped with our homemade green chile.

Chicken Wings 3 lbs

$40.00

Fresh wings tossed with your choice of whiskey BBQ, Asian soy, OR traditional buffalo.

Appetizer Special

$10.50Out of stock

Salads & Soup

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$9.00

Baked with a crostini, Swiss and Parmesan cheeses

House Pork Green Chile

House Pork Green Chile

Topped with cheddar cheese and green onion and served with a warm flour tortilla.

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine, fresh shaved Parmesan cheese, croutons, Parmesan crisp, Caesar dressing

Crispy Thai Chicken Salad

Crispy Thai Chicken Salad

$16.50

Crispy fried chicken, Asian slaw, peanuts, carrot, wonton crisps, mandarin orange, on a bed of romaine tossed in lime chile vinaigrette, sriracha peanut dressing.

Grilled Chicken and Avocado

Grilled Chicken and Avocado

$18.50

Bed of romaine lettuce and spinach, with a roasted corn pico, drizzled with cilantro oil. Served with grilled chicken breast and two grilled avocado halves. Topped with crispy tortilla strips and served with a chipotle honey ranch.

Power Salad

$15.00

Tomato, cucumber, feta, blueberries, avocado, bed of arugula, spinach and artisan greens, Parmesan crisp, herb vinaigrette.

Santorini Steak Salad

Santorini Steak Salad

$18.50

House greens, red onion, feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, house made red pepper hummus, pita and sliced USDA choice sirloin with a balsamic vinaigrette.

Sirloin Cobb Salad

$18.50

Entrees

Black N Blue

Black N Blue

$16.00

Creole seasoned patty, hickory smoked bacon, caramelized onion, spinach, lettuce and tomato, topped with a blue cheese sauce. (Sauce is not gluten free)

Chef Alan's Nacho Mamma

Chef Alan's Nacho Mamma

$16.00

Avocado, fresh roasted jalapeño, lettuce, tomato, onion, smothered in our Odell’s Rupture IPA spicy queso. (Queso is not gluten free)

Just a Burger

$14.00

Lettuce, tomato and onion.

Mushroom Swiss

Mushroom Swiss

$15.50

Topped with butter and garlic sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato and onion with a brie sauce. (Sauce is not gluten free)

Smothered Green Chile Cheese

Smothered Green Chile Cheese

$15.50

Aged cheddar, shredded lettuce, diced tomato and onion smothered in our homemade pork green chile. (Chile is not gluten free)

The Hangover

$16.50
Whiskey BBQ Cheddar Bacon

Whiskey BBQ Cheddar Bacon

$16.00

Aged cheddar, hickory smoked bacon, whiskey BBQ sauce, fried onion straws, lettuce and tomato.

Al's Fried Chicken Breast Sandwich

Al's Fried Chicken Breast Sandwich

$15.00

Signature recipe boneless chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, all on a potato bun served with fries and a side of ranch.

BBQ Pulled Pork

BBQ Pulled Pork

$13.50

Slow roasted for 12 hours, potato bun, slaw, whiskey BBQ, served with choice of side.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Crispy chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, carrot, celery, ranch dressing in a jalapeño tortilla served with choice of side

Double Bacon BLT

Double Bacon BLT

$14.00

A pile of hickory smoked bacon slices, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on toasted sourdough.

Mediterranean Panini

Mediterranean Panini

$13.50

Artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, red onion, provolone, fresh basil mayo and spinach on pressed focaccia served with choice of side.

Patty Melt

$15.00

Burger patty, topped with grilled onions, swiss cheese and 1000 Island Dressing on Marble Rye

Reuben

$16.00

Corned Beef, with Beer Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, and 1000 Island Dressing on Marble Rye

Spicy Turkey Panini

Spicy Turkey Panini

$15.00

Turkey, provolone, caramelized onion, fresh spinach, roasted red peppers, spicy Parmesan mayo, on pressed focaccia, served with choice of side.

Al's Fried Chicken Family

Al's Fried Chicken Family

$56.00

A chicken and a half, 12 pieces, 6 blueberry cornbread muffins, quart of slaw.

Al's Fried Chicken Plate

Al's Fried Chicken Plate

$19.50

Half a chicken cut into breast, thigh, drumstick and wing, blueberry cornbread muffins, coleslaw.

Fish N Chips

Fish N Chips

$17.50

Alaskan cod dipped in Odell’s Rupture IPA beer batter, fried to perfection, then served with slaw, cilantro tarter sauce and fries.

Mac n Cheese Bowl

Mac n Cheese Bowl

$15.00

Served with choice of side. Buffalo Chicken- crispy fried chicken diced and tossed in buffalo sauce , then mixed with pasta and our house made cheese sauce, then garnished with blue cheese crumbles and toasty crumbs B.T.O. - Thick slab bacon, diced tomato and caramelized onions, tossed in our house made cheese sauce and garnished with toasty crumbs, and our house friend onion strings. Angry Mac- Hot Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, tossed into our house made cheese sauce, topped with red chili flakes and garnished with toasty crumbs. Classic- Our extremely popular mac n cheese, just a bigger portion garnished with shredded cheddar cheese and toasty crumbs.

Pulled Pork Burrito

Pulled Pork Burrito

$15.50

Pork slow roasted for 12 hours in house, wrapped up in a flour tortilla with Anaheim green chiles, cheddar cheese and potato. Smothered in green chile and topped with cheddar cheese. Garnished with sour cream, avocado, fresh roasted jalapeño, lettuce and diced tomato on the side.

Steak Sandwich

$18.50

USDA choice sirloin, served on grilled French bread, with a spicy Parmesan mayo, arugula, & caramelized onions.

Kids

Cheese Panini

$5.00

Crispy Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Fish N Chips

$7.00

Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Desserts

Homemade Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

Homemade Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

$8.00

The cake is just the delivery vessel for the frosting.

Chocolate Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Vanilla ice cream, candied walnuts, hot fudge.

Beer Float

$8.00Out of stock

Whole Carrot Cake Togo

$65.00

To Go Sauces

Ranch

$1.00

SD Chipotle Ranch

$1.00

Buffalo

$1.00

Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Asian Soy

$1.00

Whiskey BBQ Sauce

$1.00

SD Green Chile

$3.00

SD Salsa

$2.00

SD Queso

$3.00

Sides

SD Caesar Salad

$5.00

SD Fries

$5.00

SD Fruit

$4.00

SD House Salad

$5.00

SD Mac N Cheese

$4.00

SD Muffins

$5.00

SD Roasted Broccoli

$5.00

SD Slaw

$4.00

SD Tots

$5.00

Beer

4 Noses - Bury Me In El Dorado NE-IPA - 10oz

$6.50Out of stock

4 Noses - Max & Andrew's Phantasm Adventure NE-IPA - 10oz

$6.50

Avery - The Reverend Quad - 10oz

$6.50

Avery - White Rascal Belgian Witbier

$6.50

Bierstadt - Slow Pour Pils - 10oz

$5.50

Casey - Talus NE-DIPA - 10oz

$6.50

Casey - Undertone Nectarine Sour - 10oz

$11.50

Cerebral - Probability Matrix Cold IPA - 10oz

$6.50

Cerebral - Unknown Variable Czech Lager

$7.50

Comrade - Brim Reaper DIPA - 10oz

$6.50

Copper Kettle - Dunkel Lager

$7.50

Copper Kettle - Oktoberfest

$7.50Out of stock

Copper Kettle - Spooky Hollow Rum BA Imp Pumpkin Porter - 10oz

$8.50

Denver Beer - Hey! Pumpkin

$6.50

DESTIHL - Deadhead Series: TourBus NE-IPA - 10oz

$7.50

Dry Dock - 2 Penguins Light Switch Lager

$5.50

Dry Dock - Apricot Blonde

$6.50

Epic - Big Bad Baptist Breakfast Baptist ImpStout - 10oz

$11.50Out of stock

Epic - Big Bad Baptist Rum Barrel Aged ImpStout - 10oz

$11.50Out of stock

Epic - Chasing Ghosts NE-DIPA - 10oz

$7.50

Golden City - Legendary Red Altbier

$6.50

Golden City - The Geologist Doppelbock Barrel Aged - 10oz

$5.50Out of stock

Great Divide - Laws BA Yeti Imperial Stout - 10oz

$11.50Out of stock

Honnibrook - Huckleberry Mead - 10oz

$9.50Out of stock

La Cumbre - Outstanding Achievements IPA

$9.50

Lariat Lodge - Lodgetoberfest

$7.50Out of stock

Launch Pad - Pumpkin Paddy ImpPumpAmber - 10oz

$6.50

Left Hand - Peanut Butter Milk Stout Nitro

$7.50

Little Machine - Sir Veza Mexican Lager

$6.50

Living The Dream - Cherry Cream Ale

$8.50

Lone Tree - Hop Zombie Imperial Red IPA - 10oz

$6.50Out of stock

Lone Tree - Vanilla Caramel Amber

$6.50Out of stock

Los Dos Potrillos - Mexican Amber

$7.50

Los Dos Potrillos - Mexican Lager

$7.50Out of stock

New Image - Phanny Pack NE-IPA

$8.50Out of stock

Odd 13 - Eric's Ex-Wife NE-IPA

$8.50

Odell - Rupture Fresh Grind IPA

$6.50

Outer Range - Full Moon Rising NE-IPA - 10oz

$6.50Out of stock

Outer Range - Luminous Flux Belgian Blonde - 10oz

$5.50

Peak View - Blueberry Muffin Strudel Cream

$7.50Out of stock

River North - Nightmare Fuel Coffee ImpStout - 10oz

$9.50Out of stock

Ska - Raspberry Blonde

$6.50

Summit - Della's Apple Strudel Cider - 10oz

$7.50

Toppling Goliath - Soul Hunter NE-DIPA - 10oz

$9.50

Uhl's - Peaches & Cream Compote Sour - 10oz

$6.50

WeldWerks - Extra Extra Juicy Bits NE-DIPA - 10oz

$8.50Out of stock

WeldWerks - Orange Creamsicle Cheesecake Berliner - 10oz

$6.50

Westbound & Down - Don't Hassle The Hef

$7.50

Wiley Roots - Breakfast At Wiley's: Java Rocky Road - 10oz

$6.50

Woods Boss - Good End To A Long Day NE-IPA - 10oz

$6.50

Woods Boss - Hisolda Irish Coffee Cream Stout

$8.50

4oz - 105 West - Deez Nuts Hazelnut/Peanut Butter Ale

$2.50Out of stock

RW Beer Flight

$10.00Out of stock

Denver Beer - POG Seltzer - CAN

$7.00Out of stock

Great Divide - Whitewater Mango Ginger Seltzer (16oz CAN)

$9.50

Punching Mule - CAN

$9.50

Snow Capped - Honeycrisp Hard Cider - CAN

$8.50

Upslope Snowmelt Peach Lemonade

$9.50

1L STEIN - Bierstadt - Slow Pour Pils

$21.00

1L STEIN - Copper Kettle - Dunkel Lager

$21.00

1L STEIN - Copper Kettle - Oktoberfest

$21.00

1L STEIN - Dry Dock - Docktoberfest

$21.00

REFILL - Bierstadt - Slow Pour Pils

$13.00

REFILL - Copper Kettle - Dunkel Lager

$13.00

REFILL - Copper Kettle - Oktoberfest

$13.00

REFILL - Dry Dock - Docktoberfest

$13.00

Wine By the Bottle

Bot Chateau St. Michelle Riesling

$22.00Out of stock

Bot Matua Sav Blanc

$30.00

Bot Kendal Jackson Chardonnay

$33.00

Bot Talon Pinot Grigio

$30.00Out of stock

Btl Flat Acres Riesling

$30.00

Bot Seeker Sav Blanc

$30.00Out of stock

BTL Rose

$30.00

Bot A By Acacia Pinot Noir

$30.00

Bot Alamos Malbec

$30.00

Bot Apothic Blend

$26.00

Bot Columbia Crest H3 Cab Sav

$33.00Out of stock

Bot Mark West Pinot Noir

$30.00

Bot Talon Cab Sauvignon

$36.00Out of stock

Specialty Cocktails

Alpenglow Arnold Palmer

$8.50Out of stock

Beer Cocktail

$9.00

Fly Boy

$8.00Out of stock

Goat Mule

$9.50

Googly Moogly

$9.50

Mocha Martini

$11.00

Palisade Mule

$9.50

Peach Iced Tea

$8.50

Pucker Mule

$9.50

Tin Cup not Copper Cup Mule

$9.50

Dano's Sweet and Spicy Marg

$11.00

Dano's Sweet and Spicy Mule

$11.00

Spiked Apple Cider

$10.00

Apple Cider Mule

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

When the temperatures rise, there is no better place to be than the Two Penguins Beergarden and Patio. Come enjoy a unique outdoor drinking and dining experience, unlike any other patio around. We’re thrilled to announce the recent addition of Giant Jenga, Cornhole and more outdoor games to come! Want to bring Fido? Well behaved and leashed dogs are welcome and our patio isn’t just for those drinking. With a designated spot for non-smokers, our outdoor terrace is also family-friendly. We offer our full food and drink menu to those dining outside, with our well-known great service too. Whether you choose sun or shade, we’re excited to spend more time with you!

Website

Location

13065 E Briarwood Ave, Centennial, CO 80112

Directions

Gallery
2 Penguins Tap & Grill image
2 Penguins Tap & Grill image
2 Penguins Tap & Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Grange Hall - Menya- Stall 2A
orange starNo Reviews
6575 Greenwood Plaza Blvd Greenwood Village, CO 80111
View restaurantnext
Long Table Brewhouse - 2895 Fairfax Street
orange starNo Reviews
2895 Fairfax Street Denver, CO 80207
View restaurantnext
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill - Union Station
orange starNo Reviews
1605 Wynkoop Street Denver, CO 80202
View restaurantnext
10 Barrel Brewing Company Denver
orange starNo Reviews
2620 Walnut Street Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Wild Blue Yonder Brewing Co
orange starNo Reviews
519 N Wilcox St Castle Rock, CO 80104
View restaurantnext
FlyteCo Brewing - Tennyson
orange star4.8 • 205
4499 W 38th Ave Denver, CO 80212
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Centennial

Illegal Pete's - DTC
orange star4.5 • 2,683
5312 DTC Blvd Greenwood Village, CO 80111
View restaurantnext
Felt
orange star4.3 • 1,345
2421, 101 W Floyd Ave Englewood, CO 80110
View restaurantnext
The French Press - Yosemite & Union, Greenwood Village
orange star4.5 • 1,066
4668 S Yosemite St Greenwood Village, CO 80111
View restaurantnext
Colore Italian Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 1,062
2700 S Broadway Englewood, CO 80113
View restaurantnext
Bout Time Pub & Grub - Riverpoint
orange star4.2 • 863
3580 South Platte River Drive A Sheridan, CO 80110
View restaurantnext
Pino's Place
orange star4.3 • 621
1400 East Hampton Avenue, Suite 140 Cherry Hills Village, CO 80113
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Centennial
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)
Morrison
review star
No reviews yet
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Denver
review star
Avg 4.4 (631 restaurants)
Golden
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Parker
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston